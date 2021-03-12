The US News & World Report study ranks Iowa as the No. 1 ‘opportunity’ nationwide





If you are looking to live in the American Dream, Iowa may be the best home for you, according to a US News & World Report study. Ranking states by category such as education, economy and natural environment, Iowa came out number one for “opportunity” in the United States. Iowa’s capacity for opportunity was assessed on three factors: affordability, economic opportunity, and equity. Iowa is the fourth most affordable state, according to US News and World Report, after Ohio, Oklahoma and Michigan, based on comparing average housing prices with average household income along with average daily living costs. Similarly, Iowa ranks No. 12 at economic opportunities: Iowa stands at 11.2% of people living below the federal poverty line, below the national level of 12.3% of the nationwide poverty. Other factors such as food insecurity and income inequality were also considered. More:With unemployment tax rules still in the air, accountants urge Iowans to wait to file “equality” ranking sees how economic opportunity is distributed among the population of the state. The category measures gaps in labor force participation and income distribution based on race and gender. According to the study, Iowa has a 40% gap in employment by race, the highest inequality, and a 5% gap in labor force participation by gender, the lowest. Iowa was ranked 27th in overall equality. Although Iowa was ranked No. 1 in opportunity, out of the ranking of opportunities, Iowa did not come out either; its lowest ranking in the study was as a state economy in it, at 27. Overall, Hawkeye State emerged as the 12th Best State in the Nation. Robin Opsahl covers the most fashionable news for the Registry. Their arrival at [email protected] or 515-284-8051.

