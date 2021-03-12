International
Essential evidence in the mystery of the young Adelaide woman who was found buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges
Essential evidence has been uncovered as investigators try to build together the chronology of an alleged murder of Adelaide women.
Jasmeen Kaurs’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges earlier this week, a day after she was reported missing.
Detective Inspector Des Bray said Thursday that police were searching property belonging to the 21-year-old, including her handbag, ID, shoes and a knife and plate.
On Friday, police confirmed that some of Jasmeens’ belongings had been found.
Yesterday, Thursday 11 March, a member of the public alerted police to suspicious items placed in a cauldron near the Kanyaka Historic Ruins, SA Police said in a statement to 7NEWS.com.au.
Police searched the basket and found Jasmeens slip-on shoes, identification and other important items of evidence.
The wallets, plates and knives required by the police are still extraordinary.
Bray added a 20-year-old who has been accused of killing Jasmeens may have been watching him for weeks.
It is also suspected that the young woman may have been taken by force.
We believe it is extremely difficult for Jasmeen to leave willingly with someone and are investigating the possibility that she was taken by force, Bray said.
The 20-year-old man, who is known to Jasmeen, led police to a shallow grave, 430km away from Adelaide, on Sunday, March 7, but denied involvement in her death.
Appeal for information
Jasmeen had lived with her aunt and uncle in Flinders Park and was working as a caregiver while studying to be a nurse.
Her relatives reported her missing on March 6, after the employer informed them of the fact that she had not reported for work.
The Jasmeens car was found in her workplace park at Southern Cross Aged Care in Plympton North.
She was last seen as she finished work last night on March 5th.
Police are now trying to merge Jasmeens’ last moments and the men’s movements between the time of her disappearance and when her body was laid to rest.
A call for information was made Thursday, asking anyone who saw a 2009 Commodore blue registration number S267 CJD, or an Indian male with a beautifully trimmed beard and mustache and who was nicely dressed.
Tuesday call for anyone with (dashcam view) that night around 11:00 on the way to Gawler or Willaston to contact us, Bray said.
This would be very important for the investigation.
Anyone who saw a man matching this description in the park in Plympton North is encouraged to contact the police.
It is also possible that people may have seen that person in the weeks before her death trying to make observations at those premises, Bray said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]