Essential evidence in the mystery of the young Adelaide woman who was found buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges

Essential evidence has been uncovered as investigators try to build together the chronology of an alleged murder of Adelaide women.

Jasmeen Kaurs’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges earlier this week, a day after she was reported missing.

Detective Inspector Des Bray said Thursday that police were searching property belonging to the 21-year-old, including her handbag, ID, shoes and a knife and plate.

On Friday, police confirmed that some of Jasmeens’ belongings had been found.

Yesterday, Thursday 11 March, a member of the public alerted police to suspicious items placed in a cauldron near the Kanyaka Historic Ruins, SA Police said in a statement to 7NEWS.com.au.

Jasmeen Kaur. Credit: His police

The accused man. Credit: 7RIJET

Police searched the basket and found Jasmeens slip-on shoes, identification and other important items of evidence.

The wallets, plates and knives required by the police are still extraordinary.

Bray added a 20-year-old who has been accused of killing Jasmeens may have been watching him for weeks.

It is also suspected that the young woman may have been taken by force.

Police found Jasmeens’ body in a shallow grave. Credit: His police

We believe it is extremely difficult for Jasmeen to leave willingly with someone and are investigating the possibility that she was taken by force, Bray said.

The 20-year-old man, who is known to Jasmeen, led police to a shallow grave, 430km away from Adelaide, on Sunday, March 7, but denied involvement in her death.

Appeal for information

Jasmeen had lived with her aunt and uncle in Flinders Park and was working as a caregiver while studying to be a nurse.

Her relatives reported her missing on March 6, after the employer informed them of the fact that she had not reported for work.

The Jasmeens car was found in her workplace park at Southern Cross Aged Care in Plympton North.

She was last seen as she finished work last night on March 5th.

Anyone who has a car camera is encouraged to contact the police. Credit: His police

Jasmeens’ body was found Monday in a shallow grave. Credit: 7RIJET

Police are now trying to merge Jasmeens’ last moments and the men’s movements between the time of her disappearance and when her body was laid to rest.

A call for information was made Thursday, asking anyone who saw a 2009 Commodore blue registration number S267 CJD, or an Indian male with a beautifully trimmed beard and mustache and who was nicely dressed.

Tuesday call for anyone with (dashcam view) that night around 11:00 on the way to Gawler or Willaston to contact us, Bray said.

This would be very important for the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with a dashcam to come forward. Credit: His police

Anyone who saw a man matching this description in the park in Plympton North is encouraged to contact the police.

It is also possible that people may have seen that person in the weeks before her death trying to make observations at those premises, Bray said.