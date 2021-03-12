Seeing Global Experiences – News Center





March 11, 2021 Five Montclair State students and alumni named Fulbright semi-finalists and four students win national scholarships to study abroad Posted in: Postgraduate School, University Fulbright semifinals, clockwise from top left, Blenda Alexandre, Emily Ip, Archana Prasad, Alyssa Clauhs and Carmen Rosario. With five Fulbright semifinalists and four recently nominated winners of other nationally competitive scholarships, Montclair State students and alumni are ready to pack their bags to study, learn and research abroad when it becomes safe to do so . Montclair State has promoted a Fulbright culture on campus, and for fall 2021, there are now five U.S. Fulbright Student Program semi-finalists, more than the University has had in a single year. The finalists will be announced later this spring. The semi-finalists for the Fulbright Study / Research Grant Grants are: Archana Prasad 18 MS,The Science of Sustainability. Prasad is currently a PhD student at Montclair State in Environmental Science and Management, waiting to earn her PhD in 2023. She has proposed assessing how Climate Change and Land Use / Land Cover Change (LULCC) will affect carbon sequestration and water yield in Rwanda. Prasad says the project will serve not only Rwanda but also serve as a guide to assessing ecosystem services in New Jersey. She has previous international experience teaching English in Japan. Emily Ip20earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish (Concentration of Translation) and Linguistics (Concentration of Language Engineering) with a minor in Music. She plans to pursue an MSc in Computer Science with Speech and Language Processing through Fulbright / University of Sheffield to study the clinical applications of cognitive computational language models. I am humbled to be among the most Fulbright semifinalists in the history of Montclair State, says Ip. There really has been such a light in these uncertain times. The semi-finalists for Fulbright English Teaching Assistants (ETAs) are: Blenda P. Alexandre 15, 19 MAearned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, a master’s in Clinical Psychology and certification in School Psychology; South Korea. My goal is to learn more about cultural exchange within schools, she says. With the ETA position, I will be able to have first-hand experience of how it manifests in the classroom. My students will be able to learn American culture through my lenses and vice versa. Alyssa Clauhs 17,Art history; Montenegro Clauhs is teaching in the Dominican Republic. I have an affinity for entering new environments and learning situations, she says. Carmen Rosario 20,Children’s Advocacy and Policy; Spain Rosario works as a crisis counselor on behalf of FEMA and the New Jersey Hope and Healing for Church World Service, a relocation agency that provides assistance to refugees, asylum seekers and asylum seekers. I understand that it is through our true interactions with others that we can have a better understanding of ourselves and hope to create solutions to the challenges we face today, she says. The university has built an awareness among faculties and students that these opportunities exist and are accessible to our students, says Domenica Dominguez, director of the Office of International Academic Initiatives. Her office provides support and advice to students who want to apply for competitive international scholarships such as Fulbright. There are many Fulbright alumni among our faculty, whose professional and personal development has been positively influenced by their Fulbright experience, says Dominguez. Many now actively serve as our student advisors for the Fulbright program. At other prestigious awards,Emily Boyle, a senior director of Juvenile Biology in Chinese and Asian Studies, has been awarded the U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Mandarin this summer. Three students have won the United States Department of Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad: Samantha Gerbrick , a young dual director in Political and German Sciences, plans to study at the University of Graz, Austria. She is also a recipient of the Montclair-Graz University Sister Scholarship.

, a young dual director in Political and German Sciences, plans to study at the University of Graz, Austria. She is also a recipient of the Montclair-Graz University Sister Scholarship. Karina Bloom , a beginner with a degree in Musical Performance, plans to study at Nebrija University in Madrid, Spain. Blumis is a U.S. Navy veteran. and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as a member of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Gang.

, a beginner with a degree in Musical Performance, plans to study at Nebrija University in Madrid, Spain. Blumis is a U.S. Navy veteran. and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as a member of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Gang. Georgi Naumov, a second to second degree in Mathematics and Economics. He plans to study in Madrid, Spain. Studying abroad is a life-changing opportunity, and the Gilman Scholarship supports students who otherwise would not have been able to do so, says Samantha Hellwege, Study Overseer coordinator and Gilman advisor. Despite current travel restrictions, students are still eager to study abroad and we hope the disruptions caused by the pandemic will soon be behind us so that their experiences can begin. Story by staff writerMarilyn Joyce teaches You may also like:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos