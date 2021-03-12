Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to oppose international isolation

RIYADH: Brazil has long been an important strategic trading partner for Iran in Latin America, but it has always had more relations than can be seen. A new report from the Arab News Research and Studies Unit, Iran’s second series in Latin America, examines the ebb and flow of this difficult association, as well as its potential geopolitical leaders.

In addition to political and economic cooperation, Iran has worked to exploit a different kind of influence in Latin America: It instructs its agents, especially those linked to its Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, to carry out terrorist and criminal activities by countries of sacred on the continent. But more on that later.

Relations between Iran and Brazil have gone through several distinct phases in recent decades, sometimes reflecting general changes in recent foreign policy, in other cases resembling a ill-defined relationship based largely on mutual trade interests.

The dynamics of the relationship has also been influenced by the personalities of the successive leaders of the two states, their ideological tendencies and their perceptions of the West.



Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a ceremony to sign an agreement at the Itamaraty Palace in Brazil, on November 23, 2009. (AFP / Photo Photo)

For example, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s left-wing president from 2003 to 2010, gave a high value to his relationship with Iran because he wanted to divert the focus of his foreign policy from North American and European countries and towards the developing countries of Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

This shift was thrown into sharp relief in 2009 when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became the first Iranian president to visit Brazil in more than four decades. Lula reciprocated his visit with a trip to Iran in May of the following year to meet with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after Brazil backed the Iranians’ right to conduct nuclear research for peaceful purposes.

Brazil was one of only two countries (the other Turkey) to vote against new sanctions targeting Iran and its nuclear program at the UN Security Council in June 2010.

The close relationship that developed between Lula and Ahmadinejad contributed to a significant increase in trade between the two countries, which has exceeded their respective terms in office. On the negative side, the dependence of bilateral relations on individual personalities has made a long-term unsustainable partnership.

For example, warmth was lost from the relationship after Dilma Rousseff became president of Brazil between 2011 and 2016. In her approach to international relations, Rousseff gave priority to Brazil’s relationship with the US and support for human rights.



Brazil, one of the BRIC countries of the world that is expected to dominate the future of the industry, is an unclear market for Iran, hit hard by sanctions from the international community. (AFP / File Photo)

The election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 has done little to improve ties. The right-wing president aligned himself closely with former US President Donald Trump, becoming one of the few world leaders to openly open the January 3, 2020, elimination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC extraterrestrial Force Quds.

As many countries called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Brazil supported the US drone strike near Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani along with the deputy commander of the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Now the fate of Irans in Brazil may be about to change again. Lula could make a major political comeback in the 2022 presidential election after being cleared of a string of criminal convictions on March 8 this year.

Lula was implicated in a 2014 investigation called Operation Car Wash, which uncovered evidence of corruption involving state-owned oil company Petrobras and several senior figures. Now Lula’s ban has been lifted, so he is free to challenge Bolsonaro at the ballot box. Given Bolsonaro’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tehran will undoubtedly be watching the election closely.

Regardless of who is in power, economic and trade interests have and will remain a stable driver of bilateral ties between Brazil and Iran, particularly in oil, gas, mineral exploration and agriculture. Their trade surplus in 2018 amounted to $ 2.2 billion in favor of Brazil.

That said, Iran’s South American agenda cannot be unpacked without a close look at the Triple Frontier, the three-border zone (TBA) where Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay meet. In Foz do Iguacu, a Brazilian city in the TBA that hosts a sizable Muslim population, Iran is suspected of infiltrating and manipulating the community, which in turn provides protection for Iranian agents and facilitates their movements across the TBA.

Since the al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001, American intelligence has been on the defensive against terrorist cells forming in this corner under the police. Hezbollah has been able to find a base in the TBA relying on the presence of the Lebanese diaspora. It has developed local contacts to facilitate and conceal its operations of drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing.

The fact that, today, more than 5 million Lebanese migrants and their descendants live in only two countries (Brazil and Argentina) has proven a particular advantage for Hezbollah, which seeks to cultivate intelligence assets from across the religious spectrum.

Iran’s relationship with Latin America dates back to 1960, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was founded. The ties were further cemented during the First Gulf War (1990-91) when Iran suspended US wheat purchases and began securing its imports from Brazil.

As the largest economy in Latin America, the fifth largest country in the world by area and the sixth most populous, Brazil is among a group known as the BRIC nations, along with Russia, India and China, which are expected to to dominate the production, services and production of material from the middle of the century.



A customer (L) talks to a shop assistant near a Lebanese Shiite Islamic group Hezbollah at a military supply store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AFP / File Photo)

On the contrary, Iran has faced varying degrees of political and economic isolation since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It is seen as a dangerous trading partner by the major economic powers in the face of numerous rounds of sanctions against industries and officials. its over the years.

However, Iran has managed to gain considerable political influence in Latin America and consolidate its network of allies, particularly among Washington critics in Cuba, Bolivia, and Venezuela.

The regime in Tehran is actively seeking to expand its list of friends in hopes of balancing the international community’s opposition to its nuclear ambitions and mobilizing support for its policies.

To that end, it has set up more than 36 Shiite cultural centers in 17 countries, many of which are allegedly being used as spy rings to gather information. In Latin America, cultural centers act as centers for recruiting spies and building popular support for Iran.



A photo posted on the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) during a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Tehran on May 16, 2010. (AFP / Photo Photo)

So far, however, Iran has had limited success in gaining Latin American audiences. According to a 2015 survey by the Pew Research Center, which included 45,435 respondents across 40 countries, about 79 percent of Brazilians said they had a negative view of Iran, while only 11 percent said they viewed it that way. favorable.

Still, relations with Latin American nations remain largely the Iranian regimes’ way of countering the impact of international sanctions and diversifying their means of subsistence. Through these ties, Iran hopes to project the image of a global power, overcome diplomatic isolation, gain support for its nuclear program, and potentially respond to U.S. pressure from close quarters.

The latter target is particularly well served by the free movement of Hezbollah and Iranian agents through Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and especially the TBA. These individuals would be well placed to enter the U.S. through legal border crossings or between columns of illegal immigrants.

The presence of Hezbollah and the IRGC in Latin America is considered a vital Iranian asset as it provides a base from which to launch attacks against U.S. targets in the event of escalating fighting in the Middle East.

—————–

Tweet: @ david_heart