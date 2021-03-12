VSP unions show Real Steel, serve notice to go on strike within two weeks – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been in charge of the agitation against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, served a notice to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporation unit of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Greak, to on or after March 25 against the move to privatize the steel plant. Representatives of the committee led by Mantri Rajasekhar, J Ayodhya Ram and Ch Narasinga Rao gave the notification to the Chairman and Managing Director, RINL, at the administrative office of the plant here on Thursday. The latest measure is to put pressure on the government to change its decision. Speaking to TNIE, Ayodhya Ram and Rajasekhar said the committee sought the repeal of approval approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 per cent of RINL strategic sales, removing the composite inter-secretaries group to study strategic sales. . They said they also demanded the removal of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with South Korean steel giant POSCO for a joint venture to build an integrated steel plant. He said they would not allow the sale of even an inch of excess land on RINL. The committee also requested permanent work for all R card holders (rehabilitation cards) and the suspension of the final memorandum of understanding with the National Building Construction Company (NBCC) on the redevelopment and earning of land money in Maddilapalem. Announcing the next course of agitation, Rajasekhar said they would hold maha dharna back in the administrative block on March 15th. “The committee also decided to hold ‘Karmika Garjana’ on March 20 in Trishna Grounds where union leaders will address the meeting. A delegation of steel plant workers will be on a three-day visit to Delhi from March 15 to sought the support of the floor leaders of all parties for the agitation of the steel plant. “ Similarly, a meeting is also planned with farmers’ leaders from Delhi, who protested against farm laws, at AU Engineering Grounds on March 28, Rajasekhar said. “We have agitated with employees who are not on duty, so that production is not affected. The strike, however, will affect production and we hope the government avoids such a situation, “he said. The strike notice was handed over to executive director Balaji by committee leaders in his room. Employees who have suspended the protest on Wednesday in the run-up to the GVMC elections, resumed their protest on Thursday by staging a hunger strike. Three-day visit to Delhi for the support of all parties

