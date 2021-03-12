International
China needs trade pact like CPTPP to force it into domestic reform, says former trade minister
Beijing (SCMP): Conditions are right for China to start negotiations for entry into Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), but it will be a leap for the country to meet stricter requirements agreements, one former says minister of rank.
President Xi Jinping said in November last year that China was actively considering joining the trade pact, something that was repeated by Prime Minister Li Keqiang when he handed governments the annual work report last week. But there has been debate as to whether China would meet its entry requirements, including state-owned enterprises, labor rights and e-commerce.
Wei Jianguo, a former deputy minister in the Ministry of Commerce, said China would need to carry out domestic reforms to join the trade deal.
Some CPTPP provisions are stricter, but China needs a top-level free trade agreement to force reforms in some areas and domestic industries, Wei told state-backed 21st Century Business Herald Wednesday.
Wei Jianguo
Chinese companies can no longer stay in the main stage of membership in the World Trade Organization and collect dividends with their cost advantages, but must actively participate in a stage of the highest level of global competition.
Wei, who is now vice president of China International Economic Exchange Center, said Chinese companies need to reinvent themselves to become innovative tidal players to the advantage of business.
The CPTPP is seen as among the highest class of multilateral trade agreements, covering modern issues such as digital commerce as well as social issues such as the environment and labor rights.
Originally known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it was run by the US under the Obama administration until former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in his first days in office in 2017.
China’s RCEP marginal gains won’t offset trade war impact on economy, studies show
Wasshte signed in March 2018 from the remaining 11 countries: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
While it is unclear whether the current members of the bloc are open to talks with China, it would be difficult for them to ignore the countries’ interest given its size and impact.
On Monday, China ratifies the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is often seen as a Beijing-backed alternative to the CPTPP, three months ahead of schedule.
The Chinese enthusiasm for the trade deal, initiated by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asia) in 2012, underscores Southeast Asia increasing importance for the world’s second largest economy amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.
RCEP is also expected to ease China’s trade disputes with Japan and South Korea and play an important role in free trade negotiations between the three countries, Wei said.
The three Asian nations occupy about 24 percent of the world economy with a combined annual trade volume of more than $ 720 billion, forming one of the most integrated international economic blocs.
If RCEP is a wild goose gaga, the China-Japan-South Korea free trade area is expected to be the main goose, leading RCEP’s regional economy to fly higher and further, Wei said.
The former official also said he should not worry about the fact that more manufacturers will relocate to Southeast Asia due to RCEP.
China respects the global division of labor, it does not require and does not need to maintain all domestic supply chains
Wei Jianguo
China respects the global division of labor, it does not require and does not need to maintain all supply chains within the country, he said. Most companies that have relocated to foreign countries maintain very close links with the domestic supply chain.
He said the most important thing for China was to increase its leadership role in existing supply chains.
For example, part of the textile and garment industry may relocate to Asean, but China may focus more on garment design and the production of high-end fabrics.
