ADB approves $ 400-M loan for Philippine procurement of COVID-19 vaccines

The Asian Development Bank on Friday announced its approval of a $ 400 million loan to help the Philippines purchase vaccines against coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the Philippines became the first recipient of aid assistance under its Asia-Pacific Vaccine Facility (APVAX).

“ADB support will increase the Philippine Government ‘s urgent efforts to provide and deploy COVID-19 vaccines to all Filipinos, especially those who are vulnerable, such as frontline workers, the elderly, and the poor and vulnerable population. marginalized, as well as those at increased risk of serious illness, ”said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“COVID-19 vaccines are critical to accelerating the recovery of the Philippine economy, rebuilding livelihoods and restoring quality jobs,” Asakawa added.

At a virtual press conference, ADB Southeast Asia’s social affairs specialist Sakiko Tanaka said the $ 400m loan agreement would be signed and disbursed within the month.

According to ADB, the Second Growth of the Health System to Address and Limit COVID-19 under the APVAX project (HEAL 2) will assist the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) in procuring and delivering on-site delivery of Vaccine certified vaccines COVID-19 Global Entry Facility (COVAX) and bilateral vaccine suppliers that meet APVAX eligibility criteria. ”

He also noted that the project will be supported by a $ 300-million co-financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

“ADB and AIIB loans together will finance the procurement of up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for as many as 50 million Filipinos,” he said.

Tanaka said the HEAL 2 project is worth $ 700 million, of which $ 400 million is a loan recently approved by ADB and $ 300 million by AIIB, which is yet to be approved. It will be used for the entire vaccine procurement contract, which includes the cost of transportation or logistics, as well as insurance.

ADB said that HEAL 2 builds and complements the ADB Health System Enhancement for Addressing and Limiting Project COVID-19 (HEAL), which was approved in August 2020.

In January 2021, the multilateral lender approved the redistribution of $ 25 million under the HEAL loan to finance the Philippine government advances to vaccine suppliers to ensure the distribution of vaccines this year.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines has one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections with more than 600,000 confirmed cases as of March 11th.

APVAX is ADB’s $ 9 billion vaccine initiative that provides fast and equitable support to its developing members as they purchase and distribute effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines eligible for HEAL 2 loan financing must meet at least one of the three APVAX criteria, namely: they have been selected for procurement through COVAX, pre-qualified by the World Health Organization, or their production is authorized by a Regulatory Authority of Regular (SRA) at the place of production.

Any vaccine supply contract supported by ADB will follow ADB procurement rules and guidelines, including its anti-corruption and integrity policy, the lender said.

Under the HEAL 2 loan agreement, ADB will pay directly to vaccine suppliers, she said.

ADB, on the other hand, is providing technical advisory assistance to the government on vaccine procurement and its national vaccine map through a development partner coordination working group set up by the Department of Finance.

It is also providing technical support to help the government implement and monitor the vaccine priority plan, the medical waste management program, and the vaccine information management system.

Moreover, ADB is helping the Philippines expand coverage of other much-needed routine vaccines, such as those for the elderly and people with disabilities.

In addition to HEAL and HEAL 2, ADB has supported the COPID-19 Philippines Comprehensive Response through the following:

a $ 3 million grant in March 2020 to purchase emergency medical equipment and establish a COVID-19 testing laboratory in San Fernando, Pampanga;

a $ 5 million grant in March 2020 to support emergency food supplies for more than 162,000 vulnerable households in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces in April through May 2020;

a $ 1.5 billion loan in April 2020, which contributed to government wage subsidy and social protection programs;

a $ 200 million loan in April 2020 to help the government fund emergency money transfers to poor households; AND

a $ 2 million grant to assist distance education during the pandemic by providing teacher training and instructional facilities for high school students from needy families enrolled in so-called “last mile schools” in remote.

The Philippines has so far provided $ 900 million in loans (approximately P43.65 billion) – $ 400 million from ADB and $ 500 million from the World Bank – to help purchase its COVID-19 vaccine.

The country began vaccinating its front-line health workers – the number one priority group – on March 1 using doses of Sinovac donated by China.

According to Malacañang on Thursday, the country has vaccinated 114,615 individuals against COVID-19 so far.

The total number of vaccine doses used, on the other hand, stands at 796,950 consisting of 440,450 doses of Sinovac and 356,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived as part of the COVAX Facility.—LBG / AOL, GMA News