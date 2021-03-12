India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi, sharing the report on electoral autocracy





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a staunch critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Thursday that India no longer remains a democratic country. The politician shared a news clip of a research project from the Sweden-based Institute for Democracy Varieties (V-Dem), which said India’s status had been reduced from the world’s largest democracy to an electoral autocracy under the Narendra Modi government. He said India was now autocratic like Pakistan in censorship and worse than Bangladesh and Nepal. India is no longer a democratic country, Gandhi wrote on Twitter. India is no longer a democratic country. pic.twitter.com/iEwmI4ZbRp – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2021 Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury also shared the report on Twitter and outlined some of her key findings regarding democratic backwardness in India. What a shame, he wrote. India is now an electoral autocracy.

The Modi-led government in India has used insurgency, defamation and counter-terrorism laws to silence critics.

The level of Indian liberal democracy recorded a sharp decline since its peak in 2013.

Sa turp.https://t.co/6MZ2O5Mkrf pic.twitter.com/2XLrJSCbQf – Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 11, 2021 Read also: India has become an electoral autocracy, says the Swedish institute The Variety Institute for Democracy had said last year that the Bharatiya Janata Party now closely resembles a typical ruling party in an autocracy. In 2020, India was classified as highly insecure. But according to the research organization, with more and more data this year, India is now classified with a higher degree of security as an electoral autocracy from 2019. He said that after Modi became prime minister, censorship efforts became routine and were no longer solely related to government issues. The government has coerced civil society and gone against the Constitutions’ commitment to secularism, the V-Dem report said. He added that the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, as amended in 2019, was being used to harass, intimidate and imprison political opponents, as well as against people protesting against government policies. Last week, India’s status in the House of Liberty’s report on political rights and civil liberties dropped partly for free in the US Government-funded annual ranking of Freedom in the World. In 2020, organizations’ reports ranked India as free. Political rights and civil liberties in the country have deteriorated since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, with increasing pressure on human rights organizations, growing intimidation of academics and journalists, and a host of fanatical attacks, including lynchings, directed Muslims, report read The decline accelerated only after the re-election of Modis in 2019. The center, however, said the report was misleading, inaccurate and misleading.







