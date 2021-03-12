Statement in SC demands release of Rohingya held in Jammu as fear of deportation approaches- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A request has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the release of over 150 Rohingya refugees detained in a Jammu jail and blocking their deportation from the Center.

The request was made by Muslim refugees Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir.

A request for intervention was filed in the pending case before the high court, which also sought instruction from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to promptly issue refugee identification cards through the Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for Rohingyas in the camps. informal.

The request filed by Salimullah through lawyer Prashant Bhushan, said it was filed in the public interest to secure and protect the right against deportation of refugees to India.

Upon request, nearly 150 to 170 Rohingya refugees in Jammu were arrested in a sub-prison on or about March 7 after verification by their embassy. They face the threat of deportation.

“The disturbing reports from the Rohingya families have come to the conclusion that after a biometric verification of the Rohingya refugees undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir administrations, some people no longer returned to the camps and were detained by the police,” the statement said. both by attorney Prashant Bhushan.

“The prison has been turned into a detention center and the Inspector General of Police (Jammu) has indicated that refugees can be deported to Myanmar,” the application reads.

The call said it was set up to protect the rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21, read in Article 51 (c) of the Constitution, against the expulsion of Rohingya refugees who have taken refuge in India after escaping widespread violence and discrimination against their community in their native Myanmar.

“Immediately release the detained Rohingya refugees and direct the Union Territory government and the Ministry of Home Affairs to promptly issue Refugee identification cards through the FRRO for Rohingyas in informal camps,” she said.

He demanded instructions for the Union Government to refrain from enforcing any order for the deportation of Rohingya refugees, who have been detained in the prison below Jammu.

“Lead the UNHCR to intervene and determine the protection needs of Rohingya refugees not only in Jammu but also in camps across the country and complete the process of issuing their Refugee cards,” she said.

The application stated that on 8 August 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter to all the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments / UT Administrations, raising a concern about the growing “illegal immigrants” in India and their claims of “serious security challenge.”

“That applicants face an imminent risk of deportation, in addition to the government circular directing the relevant authorities to quickly identify and deport illegal Rohingya refugees, which is why the applicants turned to this court for protection,” she said. .

The applicants further asserted that this proposed eviction was contrary to the constitutional protection of Article 14, Article 21 and Article 51 (c) of the Constitution of India, which provides for equal rights and freedoms for all persons.

The prayer said that despite these requirements of Constitutional and International law, the Center failed to fulfill its obligations to provide protection to the Rohingya Community, proposing to deport the Community to Myanmar, where they face serious violence and persecution.

Referring to recent media reports, which said that nearly 150-170 Rohingya refugees in Jammu have been arrested, the prayer said new circumstances have arisen even when the case is pending trial.

“This follows statements by Union Minister Jitendra Singh two months ago that Rohingya (identified as a Muslim refugee by the government) would not be able to secure citizenship. These refugees were illegally arrested and imprisoned in the prison under Jammu i “who has been converted into a detention center with IGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh stating that they face deportation back to Myanmar after verification by their embassy,” the prayer said.

Prayer claims that most Rohingya refugees have cards issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) who acknowledge their refugee status and grant them protection.

According to official documents from the Jammu deputy commissioner’s office, there are 6,523 Rohingya in Jammu, she said.

On January 10 last year, the high court had said it would hear in detail, a series of petitions challenging the Center’s decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.

The Supreme Court has also been caught up in petitions supporting the government’s stance to deport over 40,000 Rohingyas who fled to India after violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state and settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

One of the intervention requests was made by the UN special rapporteur saying that the decision of the Center for the mass expulsion of Rohingya as “impermissible under international human rights law” and that India should ensure that the Rohingya enjoy “equality before equal access to legal remedies and individualized forms of due process. “

Initially, two Rohingya immigrants – Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, who are refugees registered under the UNHCR, had relocated the top court in 2017 challenging the move to be deported to Rohingya for a variety of reasons including violating its international conventions. human rights.

The center had questioned the trusts and motives of NGOs and individuals seeking relief for Rohingya refugees, and stated that there was no discrimination between Indians and foreigners in providing health and educational facilities.

The rooftop court had said on October 13, 2017 that the Rohingya refugee problem was of a “large size” and the state would have to play a “major role” while dealing with the controversial issue.

The court had suggested to the Center not to deport these refugees, but the government had urged it not to be written in order as everything that would be registered would have international ramifications.

