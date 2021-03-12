Is there a new fake news law to silence politicians, the Umno man asks





PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Razlan Rafii has questioned Putrajaya over whether the new Covid-19 fake news law and state of emergency was to silence politicians and prevent them from debating for current issues. He said a law to control fake news regarding the Covid-19 pandemic was understandable as health was important. “However, why can’t we talk about other current issues?” Is it to shut the mouths of politicians? Are they trying to curb healthy discussions? he asked. The ordinance, which takes effect today, applies to all forms of media capable of suggesting words or ideas, such as news features, videos, and audio material. The emergency law does not need parliamentary approval. Razlan told the FMT the new ordinance “seems to give broad power to the government”. Asked what the “fake news” was, he said: “The law remains gray and we (in Umno) fear it could be abused and misused.” He said news articles were sometimes written based on information provided by “sources” or viral materials on Facebook, Tik Tok or Instagram. “With politicians and individuals commenting on such material, will they be accused? It is a very gray area to explore. “How would we know if the source or material is false?” “We can just comment on what has been said.” He said healthy discussions were essential in a democracy and people should be able to discuss current issues. Moreover, he said, the government could use current communication and multimedia laws to accuse a person of disrupting harmony. “The current laws are appropriate,” he said. In force today, those who create, publish or disseminate fake news will face a fine of up to 100,000 RM, a prison sentence of up to three years or both under the new emergency ordinance. Those who pay for creating such fake news will face a harsher sentence, a fine of up to RM 500,000 or up to six years in prison, or both. The Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No. 2) 2021 defines false news as news or information that is or is wholly or partly false in connection with Covid-19 or the declaration of emergency. In addition, courts may order convicts of a criminal offense to apologize to those affected by their actions. Failure to do so may result in another fine of up to RM 50,000, a prison sentence of less than one year, or both. The provisions under the ordinance reflect those in the Anti-Fake News Law, which was repealed in 2019 during the term of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s predecessor, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

