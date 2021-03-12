Endo International plc announces the private offer price of secured old notes





DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) (“Endo”) announced today its wholly owned subsidiaries Endo Luxembourg I S. rl Finance Company (“Endo Luxembourg”) and Endo US Inc. (along with Endo Luxembourg, “Issuers”) by award $ 1.295 billion total principal amount of 6.125% old notes secured for 2029 with an issue price of $ 1,000 for $ 1,000 the principal amount in respect of its previously announced private offering, which represents an increase of $ 295.0 million on the previously foreseen amount of the bid. The notes will be old secured liabilities of the Issuers and will be guaranteed by Endo and some of the Endo subsidiaries and will be secured by first priority lien on the same collateral that secures Endo liabilities based on its existing facilities. secured credit and the first existing first lien secured notes. Endo intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offer, together with the proceeds of a new old previously secured loan, to refinance its existing term loan. The relevant notes and warranties are not and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any applicable national or foreign securities law. , and will be offered only to qualified institutions to buyers pursuant to Rule 144A, and to persons outside United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless otherwise recorded, the relevant notes and warranties may not be offered or sold United States except in accordance with an exception to the requirements of the registration of the Securities Law and applicable state securities laws. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase any notes or any other securities. About Endo International plc Endo is a specialized pharmaceutical company committed to helping all those we serve live their best lives through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees who collaborate to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly translate knowledge into treatments that benefit those who need them when they need them. Statements looking forward This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act 1995 and relevant Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, Endos financing plans, including those related to the proposed bid and the use of the proceeds from the proposed bid. Statement including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “evaluate”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “look ahead”, “aim”, “instruction” “,” future “or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endos’ current views, expectations, and beliefs about future events, they involve risks and uncertainties. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place unfair reliance on them, or any other statements or other information in this press release. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described in the documents submitted by Endo to the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on the Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval System, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Endo’s Last Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q and Form 8-K records, and as otherwise stated here or in it, may affect the future results of Endos and may cause the actual results of Endos to differ materially and negatively from those expressed in future statements contained in this communication. Future statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors and other factors that Endo is currently unable to predict. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. SOURCE Endo International plc Similar links http://www.endo.com

