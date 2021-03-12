Hospital beds running out in Papua New Guinea as COVID-19 overload | Coronavirus pandemic news

Papua New Guinea (PNG) is facing an exponential increase in the spread of COVID-19, with nationwide reports of community transmission and a large number of hospital staff and patients being diagnosed with the virus.

The PNG Joint Task Force reported 1,741 cases and 21 deaths as of March 9 almost double the number of cases reported a month earlier and more than double the deaths reported two weeks ago.

Experts worry that the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg because PNG has the sixth lowest COVID-19 testing rate in the world. Only 5,240 per million people in the country were tested compared to 41,303 per million in neighboring Indonesia and 575,063 per million in Australia.

The capital of the Pacific nations, Port Moresby, is at the epicenter of the blast, where already high-resource, high-resource hospitals are being overloaded with patients with symptoms of the disease.

To say the health system is under tension is an understatement, Matt Cannon, CEO of St John Ambulance PNG, told Al Jazeera. Hospitals are facing an apparent inability to cope not only with patients with COVID-19 but with all the other health conditions for which people seek help.

In Port Moresby General there are only six intensive care beds and no isolation ward so the emergency ward is almost filled with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. Some patients are lying on the floor because they do not get beds and this poses a real threat to St Johns Ambulance staff, Cannon said.

Also of concern is the number of infected hospital staff. I have heard that up to 70 now have COVID-19, which represents a significant percentage of the hospital workforce.

The newly built apartment blocks are seen behind the village of the ugly house called Hanuabada, located in Port Moresby Harbor, Papua New Guinea, November 19, 2018. [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Cannon says the pandemic was being exacerbated by conspiracy theories that along with a belief in magic and other superstitions are a fact of life in PNG.

There was a theory circulating that Melanesians are immune to COVID-19 but that it is rapidly losing traction because many of the unbelievers have caught the virus, he said. One of the things we are still struggling with is convincing people who are sick to isolate themselves. We have limited information on how many cases there are in the community. But for us it is clear that there is a segment of the population that is showing symptoms and refusing to stay home.

Virus skepticism

Gary Juffa, governor of Oro Province, says some officials are encouraging mistrust in COVID-19.

“Most parliamentarians are taking the pandemic seriously and I know the prime minister is very concerned,” he said. But I can tell you from my observations that the general population does not think it is true and one of the reasons for this is that there are people in positions of responsibility who are going around saying the virus is not real, that vaccines are not good.

He adds: I have had COVID and lost three friends to COVID. They were educated people who were in reasonable condition with access to health care. They tested positive and did nothing about it and now everyone is dead.

Port Moresby is the site of the explosion at PNG. The PNG capital has widespread poverty and limited hospital facilities [File: Mick Tsikas/EPA]

The source of the second wave of PNG has not been identified, though some believe it may have come across the border from neighboring West Papua, a province of Indonesia, the country struggling with Asia-Pacific coronavirus outbreak.

Our manager at Lake Murray Lodge has worked with the medical officer to raise awareness about COVID-19, said Bob Bates, CEO of Trans Niugini Tours, a tour company operating in the Western Province, a remote part of the country that shares a porous and unmarked border with West Papua. But from what I have heard, all the cases out there have to do with flying, getting people out of the Ok Teddy mine.

Cairns Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in North Australia, declared a yellow coded emergency this week following the arrival of six quarantined passengers after they flew from the Ok Teddy gold mine and were confirmed to have coronavirus.

There has always been a fear of a spread from the Western Province, but the number of cases there is small and is associated with Ok Teddy, said Stephen Howes, a professor of economics at the Australian National University and an expert at PNG.

The source of this second wave is more likely to be international visitors. You see, for a long time the pandemic was not bad in PNG and the government became quite weak with quarantine. Passengers who arrived were told to quarantine on a list of specific hotels, but no one checked they were actually there. Now the whole country is paying the price.

The rejection of the COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO) is also thought to be contributing to the spread of the second wave in PNG.

Last year during the blockade, the main market closed for a month, said Peter Boyd, a New Zealand citizen living in Lae, PNG’s second largest city. But now there are 5,000 people off the market every morning without masks or social distance and that place is a breeding ground for disease. I think the politicians here are more concerned about people losing money even though Laes will explode with COVID-19.

Funeral crowds

The WHO has also raised concerns that a funeral for the first PNGs leader, Prime Minister Michael Somare, to be held this weekend in the northern coastal town of Wewak, will become a super-spreading event.

Thousands lined up to pay their respects to Papua New Guinea’s first leader, Prime Minister Michael Somare, who died last month. The WHO has expressed concern about large crowds gathering for his funeral this weekend [File: Andrew Kutan/AFP]

Maintaining six healthy behaviors throughout the period of mourning and beyond will be important to prevent transmission. To protect themselves and others, it is important for mourners to remember physical distance, wear a mask and avoid crowds, Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO representative in Papua New Guinea, said in a statement.

In Oro Province, we are taking very strict measures and are planning a massive awareness campaign to stop the crowd gathering, Governor Juffa told Al Jazeera. But 100,000 will go to Wewak for the funeral and everyone is completely oblivious to what I would say is a time bomb. All the doctors there are saying they will have a serious problem with an outbreak. I personally think much more needs to be done to stop so many people from gathering. It ‘s really scary.

PNG is part of COVAX, the global vaccine access initiative, which will deliver the AstraZeneca vaccine nationwide. But the first shipment with 270,000 doses donated by Australia and India is not scheduled to arrive until April. Ambulance chief St Johns Cannon says this may be too little, too late.

To say we are now at the turning point is incorrect, he says. We were at the turning point three weeks ago, and this is something that should worry the region a lot.