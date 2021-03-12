As a child, Ray Parrish 91 and his brother were obsessed with it Guinness Book of World Records, devouring the new volume, tightly bound, they opened every Christmas morning. It was an eternal dream, Parrish said, to see their names among record holders.

Shortly before last December, when Parrish, now co-owner of the Maltese firefighting company Fredericksburg, decided to look for the world record for the most spicy beer. When he found none, he contacted Guinness starting in the early 1950s Guinness Brewery in connection with the creation of a.

This triggered a chain reaction with Parrish, a former physics major at Mary Washington, reaching his alma mater, where he connected with another alum, Sarah Smith 12. Now a visiting professor in the Department of Chemistry and Physics recently joined, Smith laoped in the small biochemistry branch of Valerie Ebenki.

When the handkerchief of Mary Washington Ray Parrish '91, now co-owner of Fredericksburg's Maltese Brewing Company, decided to set the Guinness World Record for the most spicy beer, he turned to his mother for help. Now Assistant Professor of Chemistry at UMW Sarah Smith '12 and new biochemistry major Valerie Ebenki are trying to determine the heat content of Maltese Signal One 2.0 beer, an IPA pineapple filled with 500 chili Carolina Reaper, the hottest species in the world .

Searching for threesomes? To determine the heat content of Malteses Signal One 2.0 beer, an IPA pineapple packed with 500 Carolina Reaper chills, the hottest species in the world. The professor and the student both said they came to Mary Washington for exactly these kinds of experiences not necessarily striving for world records, but for high-impact learning opportunities where faculty and students work closely in the effort.

Being able to participate in real-world research, proposed by an alum now working in the local community, is a fantastic opportunity, said Ebenki, who applied skills from literature research to Smiths analytical chemistry courses, meeting of data, interpretation of results in this project.

Smith and Ebenki are determining the concentration of capsaicin, a chemical that makes peppers spicy and pungent, and its twin brother or sister, dihydrocapsaicin. They use the Scoville heat index, a unit of measurement that calculates combustion heat. Working in the laboratories of the Jepson Science Center, Ebenki said they are using a vent hood and wearing protective gear to protect themselves from highly irritating chemicals.

"When people think of chemistry, they often think of scientists in lab coats and glasses with drinking glasses, as they are portrayed on TV and in movies. In fact, it's a lot more than that, "said Smith

Although the original Signal One was never analyzed, Parrish estimates that the new version 2.0 is approximately 70 percent hotter than its predecessor. In addition to these experiments, beer itself is a real chemical soup, he said. The Malteses brewery has to balance the conversion of sugar, yeast feeding, acid use and many other chemical processes just to fill your pints and growers.

Registered on the UMW pre-medical track, Ebenki said the experience will be useful in her planned career as a family doctor. In my research, I found that capsaicin is a pain reliever compound for muscle and joint creams prescribed to patients.

Parrish said he was impressed, as with Ebenkis’ thirst for knowledge and success, and how quickly Smith turned his simple request into a full-fledged learning opportunity.

It illustrates the UMWs ’commitment to teaching and guiding students in interesting, challenging and experience-building ventures, said Parrish, whose professors encouraged him to pursue his passions, leading him to his current calling.

After presenting their findings to Guinness in mid-March, record seekers will have to wait several months for the results and, hopefully, an even bigger increase in business.

"My hypothesis is that a Guinness World Record will provide a boost to the business, mainly with visitors to the area seeking a unique experience and 'head-to-head' destination tourists looking for the next big challenge," said Ray Parrish, co-owner of Fredericksburg's Maltese Brewing Company, who turned to the recently merged Department of Chemistry and Physics at UMW to help him realize his lifelong dream of becoming a record holder.

Despite the pandemic, this past year has been the most successful Malta in its six-year history. Parrish appreciates the support of the local beer community and loyal customers, many of whom have already experienced the Signal One 2.0 2.0 challenge: 10 ounces reduction in 10 minutes. Many have tried. Few have succeeded.

Regardless of the outcome, Parrish plans to toast in their efforts at the end of the spring semester. Ebenki does not drink beer and has not yet tried hot things, but wins or loses he promises to wait for a cold-rooted beer on ice.

