For Australians in foreign prisons, any publicity can be a good advertisement





This put pressure on the Egyptians as well as our diplomats and politicians to prioritize my issue, but also gave them the political capital to do so. Mr Greste said the DFATs’ initial advice to his family was to remain silent, but I forced their hand in declaring it an attack on press freedom rather than an attack on us personally. Even the most difficult and isolated regimes are sensitive to international public opinion. That thing is still burning, he said. But former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer said his approach was not to want any publicity on consular matters. You will not get any help from any place if to help you seems like a blizzard or humiliation, he said. I have never encountered a consular case where I thought publicity was helpful. Mr Downer cited the example of Australian drug smugglers Schappelle Corby and Bali Nine. As those cases took time to air, Indonesians took to the streets to protest that they remained locked up. The government does not always remain silent. In the case of Australian nationals Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei detained in China, Foreign Minister Marise Payne has spoken publicly about concerns about their treatment. As for Dr Moore-Gilbert, the government has not responded to her criticism, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was a lot going on behind the scenes of which she was unaware. A government source noted the successful efforts to free Dr. Moore-Gilbert (which also included a prison exchange of three Iranian bombers held in Thailand) just over two years on a 10-year sentence. By comparison, British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose case became famous in the UK, was released this week after serving a full five years in prison in Iran, to be arrested again. A former diplomat said on many occasions the lack of leverage made it difficult for Australian officials to release citizens. The diplomat said DFAT did not have a predetermined position to remain silent and it was a case-by-case decision as to whether speaking would help or hinder their prospects. Factors that weighed on DFAT included the principle of no harm and risk that detention conditions deteriorate, the need to conduct negotiations without supporting the other country in one corner, and also the wishes of the family. In the case of Australians being abducted by terrorist groups, there is also a risk that advertising may prompt reward demands. Another former Secretary of State, Bob Carr, reminded Australians abroad of the need to be aware of local laws and sensitivities. [A minister] they can pursue a case, they can list it for discussion with their ministerial counterpart, but ultimately it is the statute of the country in which an Australian is located that determines his or her fate, he said.

