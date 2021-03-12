International
Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccination amid safety reports in Europe
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand delayed use of the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to begin on Friday with its prime minister and cabinet members taking first pictures, citing safety concerns following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people. in Europe.
The Asian nation is the first country outside Europe to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca strike, while several countries including Canada, Australia, the Philippines and South Korea said they would move forward.
At a health ministry press conference, Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, confirmed that use would be delayed following a suspension of inoculations using the vaccine in Denmark, Norway and Iceland.
AstraZeneca is still a good vaccine, but with what has happened … the ministry of health based on this advice would like to postpone the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine immediately, Kiattiphum Wongjit, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health.
Thailand was in a position to suspend the spread for security investigations because it had largely deployed a second wave of coronavirus through quarantines and border controls, he said.
AstraZeneca said Thursday that it had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis – marked by the formation of blood clots – in the safety data of more than 10 million records, even when subgroups are taken into account. based on age, gender, batch production or place of use.
More than 11 million doses of AstraZenecas vaccine have been administered so far across the UK.
Yong Poonvorawan, a Thai virology expert, told the press conference that the investigation would also check if any issues may be related to specific groups in Europe and said the vaccines supplied in Thailand were made in Asia.
Thailand has so far recorded just over 26,500 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths in a population of 66.5 million. New cases are now being registered below 100 per day.
This may reflect how much decision-makers in a country tolerate temporary uncertainty about vaccine safety and vaccine balance The undoubted benefits of COVID-19 protection, said Julie Leask, a professor of public health at the University of Sydney, referring to various government decisions.
Thailand’s overall vaccination strategy depends heavily on the goal of AstraZeneca to be produced locally by a company owned by the king of the country, with 61 million doses reserved for its population.
However, Thai-made AstraZeneca will not be available until at least June, and Thailand last week began limited inoculations with 200,000 doses of imported Sinovac vaccine from China.
Thailand last week received 117,300 doses of the imported AstraZeneca vaccine, which the prime minister and his cabinet were scheduled to receive on Friday.
Austria said on Sunday it had banned the use of a series of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from clotting disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.
He later said the batch, ABV5300, reached approximately one million doses in total and was shipped to 17 European countries. It is not immediately clear whether the same batch was shipped to other countries.
Written by Kay Johnson. Editing by Ed Davies, Miyoung Kim and Michael Perry
