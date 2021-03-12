International
After the woman accuses her son Zomato of assault, the latter claims that ‘she hit her nose with her ring’ | Buzz News
New Delhi: A day after a woman from Bengaluru, named Hitesha Chandranee, accused the Zomato surrender executive of assaulting her, who left blood on her nose in a video, the person in question has denied all her allegations.
In an interview with The News Minute, the delivery man named Kamaraj, who has been suspended by the company following the complaint, said, “After I got to the door of her apartment, I gave her the food and I was waiting for her to pay me. (as she had chosen the method of payment on delivery.) I also apologized as the birth was delayed due to traffic and bad roads.But she was very rude from the beginning.She asked me Why are you late? I answered apologetically , as there were roadblocks due to ongoing civil works and there were also traffic jams.But she continued to insist that the order be delivered within 45-50 minutes.I have been working on this job for over two years and this “It’s the first time I’ve had to go through this kind of ordeal.”
He added that the woman refused to pay after accepting the order and said she was talking to him Support the Zomato conversation.
The bailiff claimed he had begged her to pay the bill, but the woman called him a ‘slave’. After that, Zomato’s support told the boy that the order had been canceled, but the woman refused to return the food.
“At this point, as I was walking towards the elevator, she started using explosives in Hindi. She suddenly threw slippers at me and started hitting me. For my safety, when she was hitting me, I tried to use my hand to to protect that blow.When she was trying to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with the ring finger on her nose, which led to bleeding.Everyone who sees her face will realize that this would not have been created by a “Fist. And I do not wear rings.”
Kamaraj added, “the person of Zomato’s support system in Delhi also supported me and offered me empathy after I told him the ordeal I had to go through. The problem is that there is no CCTV image to prove my innocence.”
According to Joshi Srinath Bengaluru DCP (South East), the delivery man, Kamaraj, was arrested shortly after cosmetic artist Hitesha Chandranee reported her problems and tagged the city police, who asked her to give details of the area to help her further. She revealed the incident in her treatments on social media on Tuesday, where it can be seen with a bloody nose injury, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the woman claimed in her video, “he (the birth boy) yelled at me – ” I’m your slave or what, you’re asking me to wait. ” I got scared, so I tried to close the door, but he “He pushed open the door and snatched the message from my desk. He came into my house. Then he punched me and left.”
Guys this happened to me yesterday
Pls support me @zomato @zomatoin @ viralbhayani77 @sagarmaheshwari @ATSBB @bbcnewsindia arenarendramodi @ cnnbrk @AltNews @NBCNews @itvnews @DgpKarnataka @ TV9Telangana pic.twitter.com/TBso6N23k3
Hitesha Chandranee (CHChandranee) March 10, 2021
She added, “It appears that after an x-ray, the bone is broken, so surgery is needed for the same.” She also thanked the Karnataka Police for the prompt care for her concern. Zomato quickly responded to the incident via social media, apologizing for the same and informed that the delivery partner had been removed from the platform.
In an official statement, Zomato said, “We deeply regret this incident and apologize to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in contact with her and are securing our full support through the necessary medical care and investigation. In the meantime, we have removed from the partner birth list by our platform “.
(With ANI entries)
