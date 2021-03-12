After Bengaluru Woman Aludon Attack, Delivery of Zomato Human Counters





The incident happened on March 9 and Hitesh Chandranee posted the video the next day. New Delhi: Two days after a Zomato executive allegedly attacked a Bengaluru woman after a delayed birth, the accused has claimed that the internet content creator himself was guilty after she verbally abused him and hit him with a slipper. She then accidentally injured herself during the incident, causing her to bleed, he told News Minute. The founder of the restaurant collector, meanwhile, said today that the company, for now, was listening to both sides of the story, but also wrote on Twitter that their representative had one of the highest performance ratings on the platform. The incident came to light on Wednesday after the woman, Hitesha Chandranee, shared videos in which she confessed her ordeal, showing the wound allegedly caused by the attack by Zomato staff identified as Kamaraj. Ms Chandranee had said in the video that the message she had placed through Zomato had been delayed. She is said to have been talking to a client care executive about this when the birth person “hit” her and left, leaving her bleeding. The News Minute website yesterday talked about the incident with Mr. Kamaraj, who is now under temporary suspension by Zomato in a police case, also registered against him. Rejecting Ms Chandranee’s claims, he said, “I gave her the food and waited for her to pay me … I also apologized as the birth was delayed due to traffic and bad roads …” He said she refused to pay for the food. Kamaraj claims that he was later told by Zomato officials that they had canceled the order based on her request. He then asked her to return the food, instead, which she refused, according to the News Minute report. He reportedly decided to leave the premises even if he was without food, but that is when, as he claims, she started hitting and abusing him in Hindi. “At this point, when she was trying to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with the finger ring on her nose, which led to bleeding. Anyone who sees her face will realize that this would not have been created by a and I do not wear any rings, “Mr Kamaraj told the website. A day after the incident, he was called by police and reportedly questioned for two hours. “The police did not respect me in any way. But now I have to spend Rs 25,000 on legal costs to prevent my arrest,” Kamaraj told News Minute. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter today, saying: “From the beginning, our top priority has been to reach the truth.” He said the company would follow legal proceedings and assist both parties – Ms Chandranee and Mr Kamaraj – until the investigation was completed. Also, for the record – Kamaraj has made (approximately) 5,000 deliveries to us so far, and has a 4.75 / 5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest), and has worked with us for 26 months now (These are facts, not opinions, or conclusions), “Goyal wrote on Twitter. I want to get noise about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomatopic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021







