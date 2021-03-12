Ten years of conflict in Syria, from protests to war to economic downturn

Ten years after the conflict in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad has survived the bloody uprising that began with peaceful protests in March 2011.

It dominates in many parts of the country, aided by the Russian military presence and Iran’s Shiite militias.

Hostile Turkey still controls territories in the northwest and the US has a presence in the northeast, a large oil and grain production area.

But Assad’s biggest challenge right now is the economy.

Post-war dissatisfaction with corruption, spiraling food prices, a collapsed currency, worsening power outages and petrol shortages have exacerbated hardship for many families who have lost loved ones.

This is a chronology of how the conflict began with peaceful pro-democracy protests, then unfolded into a multi-faceted conflict that engulfed world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

* March 2011 – The first major protests against Assad’s rule that began in Deraa in southern Syria spread across the country. Security forces respond with arrests and shootings.

* June 2012 – World powers meet in Geneva and agree on the need for a political transition, but divisions over how to achieve it will fade years of UN-sponsored peace efforts.

* July 2012 – Assad launches airstrikes on cities and towns that had rebelled against his rule, as once peaceful protesters now carried weapons. Thousands have been killed.

* August 2013 – Washington declares the use of chemical weapons a red line, but a gas attack on East Ghouta held by rebels on the outskirts of Damascus kills hundreds of civilians without triggering a U.S. military response.

* January 2014 – A splinter group of al Qaeda seizes Raqqa before seizing territory across Syria and Iraq, declaring itself a caliphate and renaming itself Islamic State.

* September 2014 – Washington builds an anti-Islamic State coalition and launches airstrikes, helping Kurdish forces reverse the jihadist movement but creating friction with ally Turkey.

* March 2015 – As Assad forces lose ground in many cities and towns that rose up against his one-party Baath rule, a major armed uprising of former demonstrators and army deserters is slowly being undermined by Islamic militants aided by foreign jihadists coming to Syria.

* September 2015 – Russia joins Assad’s war by deploying warplanes and providing military assistance that, with the help of Iran, quickly reverses the course of the conflict against the rebels.

* August 2016 – Alarmed by Kurdish advances on the border, Turkey launches an incursion with allied rebels, making it a Turkish control zone to later extend to 2018.

* December 2016 – The Syrian army and its allies defeat rebels at their largest urban base in Aleppo after months of siege and bombing, confirming Assad’s momentum.

* March 2017 – Israel acknowledges the launch of airstrikes against Hezbollah in Syria, aimed at degrading the power of Iran whose elite forces Quds and Shiite militias from Afghanistan and Lebanon are constantly expanding their influence in Syria.

* April 2017 – The United States launches its first cruise missile attack on a Syrian government air base near Homs following a poison gas attack on Khan Sheikhoun held by the rebels.

* November 2017 – US-backed Kurdish forces defeat Islamic State in Raqqa. This offensive, and a rival by the Syrian army, drives the jihadists away from almost all of their land.

* April 2018 – After months of blockade and airstrikes, the Russian-backed army retakes Eastern Ghouta, before retaking other insurgent enclaves in central Syria and then the southern Deraa rebel stronghold in June.

* September 2018 – A Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib and the rebel-held northwest freezes the front line and reduces bombings that killed hundreds of civilians in the last major opposition stronghold.

* March 2019 – As its local allies take over the last Islamic State area in the east, the United States decides to keep some troops in Syria after previously saying it would withdraw.

* April-December. 2019 – Russian-backed forces launch a campaign in the northwest that ends with the capture of a strategic rebel city of Khan Sheikhoun in August, a site of a major chemical attack on civilians.

* A Russian-Turkish summit in October reduces fighting until Moscow resumes a major offensive in December that pushes deeper into the last opposition stronghold.

* December 2019 – March 2020 – The Russian-led offensive in northwestern Syria displaces about one million civilians, marking the worst humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict. Ankara is sending thousands of troops across the border to help stop the offensive. Turkey says it will not stop Syrian refugees from arriving in Europe and opens its borders. Thousands flee to Greece.

* March 2020 – Turkey and Russia agree on a ceasefire in Idlib, pledging to hold joint patrols and establish a safe corridor near the M4 motorway.

* March-August. 2020 – Syria fights the widespread transmission of COVID-19 which adds to the country’s difficulties.

* May 2020-March 2021 – The government faces severe fuel shortages and Syrians queue for hours for subsidized bread, signs of a shaky economy. The government is obliged to provide supplies and implement several rounds of huge price increases.

* May 2020 – The first public signs of a clash between Assad and his cousin tycoon Rami Makhlouf appear, with later videos posting videos about the split on social media.

* June 2020 – The United States announces tougher US sanctions against Damascus known as the “Caesar Act”, with broader powers to freeze the assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality, and covering more sectors from construction to energy.

* December 2020-March 2021 – Israel increases its air strikes against various parts of Syria, especially the east, hitting targets to prevent further closure of Iran.

* February 2021 – The US administration of Joe Biden carries out an air strike in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq against a structure belonging to what it said was the Iranian-backed militia. Syria calls the attack “cowardly”.

* March 2021 – The Syrian pound hits new levels, trading close to $ 4,000 as the economy weakens amid large shortages of foreign currencies.