NJ Schools Named Best Nation by US News & World Report »New Jersey Education Association





New Jerseys pre-K up to 12th public class schools are named the best in the country by US News and World Report in an annual survey released in early March 2021. The ranking was based on factors including preschool enrollment, high school graduation rates, and the cost of college education. The graduation rate at New Jersey Public High School is 90 percent. We are extremely proud of our public schools and Neja members who go beyond every day to make them the best in the country, said NJEA President Marie Blistan. There are no better educators anywhere in the world, and every New Jersey resident benefits from our excellent public schools. It is always impressive to win a top ranking, but to win it this year, in the midst of a global pandemic, is especially rewarding, said NJEA Vice President Sean M. Spiller. It is a recognition that our members have not allowed anything to hinder them from offering their students a world class education. We are excited to receive this recognition for our schools, and it only motivates us to do more and reach higher, said NJEA treasury secretary Steve Beatty. This year has reinforced how important school is to our students and our communities, and we are proud to do our part to help New Jersey overcome this pandemic and come out even stronger on the other side. The magazine also rated New Jersey institutions of higher education which ranked 27thth in the nation. While more than 47 percent of New Jersey residents have a college degree, the average debt of state colleges is higher than the national average. These findings provide further evidence that New Jersey must continue to expand its investment in higher education and work to find solutions to make college and continuing education programs more affordable.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos