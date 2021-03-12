Former President Mauritan Aziz accused of corruption

A judge in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Thursday indicted former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and about ten other figures for corruption, following an investigation into his ten-year rule.

The move marks the latest step in the ouster of Aziz, a former general who took power in the Saharan state in 2008, which began when investigators began investigating his financial affairs last year.

Following a request by state prosecutors, the judge also placed Aziz, one of his son-in-laws, two former prime ministers, five former government ministers and four businessmen under judicial supervision, according to a source close to the case.

Mohameden Ould Icheddou, one of Azizs’ lawyers, confirmed the information. He added that his client refused to answer the judge’s questions, claiming constitutional immunity.

Aziz, 64, launched a military coup in 2008 and served two terms as president before being succeeded in August 2019 by Mohamed Old Cheikh El Ghazouani, his former right-hand man and former defense minister.

However, Ghazouani has held Aziz in his arms since he came to power.

Last year, the Mauritanian parliament set up a commission to investigate alleged embezzlements under Aziz.

Among other issues, the investigation investigated the handling of oil revenues, the sale of state property, the termination of a public catering company, and the activities of a Chinese fishing firm.

Police then arrested Aziz in August for questioning in the case, before stripping him of his passport.

The former president refused to answer questions even then.

I am a victim of resolving the old results, but I will defend myself, Aziz said after his release from custody in August.

After several months of investigation, Aziz was summoned on Wednesday to a hearing with the state prosecutor, who interviewed about 30 people suspected of being implicated before deciding to seek charges for about ten.

Azizs’s defense lawyers said the issue is about pulling an entire system and its people before the police and violating their honor.

Prosecutor Ahmedou Ould Abdallahi said he did not ask the judge to place Aziz in custody because the case against him is likely to be lengthy.

Abdallahi added that cash and assets, including companies, apartments and vehicles with an equivalent value of about 96m euros ($ 115m), had already been confiscated as part of the investigation.

Of that amount, the equivalent of about 67m euros ($ 80m) belonged to one of the suspects, whom the prosecutor did not name.

Aziz had already ignored a call to testify before the parliamentary inquiry into his alleged corruption in early July.

But Mauritania MPs quickly passed a law to set up a High Court of Justice that would be authorized to try presidents and ministers in cases of high treason.

However, Azizs legal team insists the constitution protects the former president from prosecution.

In August, the parliamentary inquiry formally submitted its report on the cases of former generals to the state prosecutor’s office.

The move prompted a government reshuffle in Mauritania, with Ghazouani replacing four ministers whose names had appeared in the investigation.

In December, Aziz also lost the leadership of the party he had founded, the Union for the Republic.

A source close to the prosecutor’s office, who declined to be named, said the list of charges against Aziz is long, including money laundering, embezzlement and obstruction of justice.