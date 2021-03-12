Residents of Waipapa were asked to boil water





Waipapa residents are being urged to boil their water before drinking it at least until Monday afternoon. Photo / file

Waipapa residents are required to boil their tap water for at least the next three days after tests found E. coli bacteria and a lack of chlorine in the area’s water supply. Chlorine is used to disinfect water and make it safe to drink. Boiling water notice applies to homes and businesses related to council water supply in SH10, Waipapa Loop Rd, Maritime Ln, Klinac Ln, Kahikatearoa Ln, Mawson Ave, Puriri Park Ln, Waitotara Dr and Waipapa Rd between Waitotara Dr and SH10. The problem came to light after complaints about bleached tap water on properties on Mawson Ave and SH10, prompting the Far North District Council to increase its testing regime. Thursday tests showed the presence of E. coli and the lack of chlorine, which is added during treatment at the Kerikeri water plant. Infrastructure manager Andy Finch said so far it was still a mystery why the chlorine had disappeared somewhere between the Waipapa water reservoir, where the water was fine, and customer taps. After the pipes were removed Thursday night, tests showed that the amount of chlorine required to make the water safe was once again. E. coli tests, however, last longer, with the first post-rash results not available until Saturday morning. With chlorine returning to normal levels reporting boiling water was largely a precaution though people should take it seriously, he said. Health regulations required three tests in a row, 24 hours apart, without E. coli before the water was considered safe to drink. Similar articles That meant the notice for boiling water would be in place at least until Monday afternoon, Finch said. The affected properties received a letter Friday afternoon advising residents to boil water for at least a minute, not rely on filters and seek advice from a doctor if they suffer from gastroenteritis symptoms (“stomach bug”). The boiling water notice applies to drinking water and ice, food preparation, oral hygiene and pets.

