More born than ever before, but the rate is likely to drop





Human twins are being born more than ever before, largely due to medically assisted reproduction and women giving birth at an older age, according to the first global overview published Friday. Since the 1980s the twinning rate has increased by a third from 9 to 12 per 1,000 deliveries, meaning about 1.6 million twins are born each year worldwide and one in every 42 children born is a twin. A major cause of this increase is the increase in medically assisted reproduction, which includes not only IVF techniques but also simpler methods, such as ovarian stimulation and artificial insemination, the study concludes, published in the journal Human Reproduction. Another factor is the delay in childbirth, observed in many countries in recent decades, as the level of twinning increases with the age of the mothers. However, researchers believe that the peak in twinning rates may have been reached, especially in high-income countries in Europe and North America, due to the growing emphasis on the importance of trying to achieve a single pregnancy. Prof. Christiaan Monden of Oxford University said: The relative and absolute number of twins in the world is higher than they have ever been since the mid-20th century, and this is likely to be the highest of all time. This is important as twin births are associated with higher infant and child mortality rates and more complications for mothers and children during pregnancy, and during and after birth. Significant increase With Prof. Gilles Pison of the French Museum of Natural History and Prof. Jeroen Smits of Radboud University in the Netherlands, they gathered information on twinning rates for the period 2010-2015 from 165 countries, covering 99 percent of the world’s population. For 112 countries, they received information on twinning rates for 1980-1985. They found significant increases in twinning rates in many European countries, North America and Asia. For 74 percent of the 112 countries for which data were available for both periods, the increase was more than 10 percent. There was a 32 percent increase in Asia and a 71 percent increase in North America. Prof Monden said: In both periods Africa had the highest twinning rates and there was no significant increase over time. However, Europe, North America and Oceanic countries are arriving fast. About 80 percent of all twin shipments in the world now occur in Asia and Africa. The twinning rate in Africa is so high due to the high number of dizygotic twins born from two separate eggs. This is most likely due to genetic differences between the African population and others. The absolute number of twin births has increased everywhere except South America. In North America and Africa, the numbers have risen by more than 80 percent and in Africa this increase has been caused almost entirely by population growth, Prof Profen said. Because infant mortality among twins has been declining, many more of twins born in the second study period will grow up as twins compared to those born in the early 1980s. However, more attention should be paid to the fate of twins in low- and middle-income countries, noted Prof Smits. In sub-Saharan Africa in particular, many twins will lose their twins in the first year of life, about 200,000-300,000 each year … While twinning rates in many rich western countries are now approaching those in sub-Saharan Africa. Saharan Africa, there is a big difference in the chances of survival.

