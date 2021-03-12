Dairy company Hawke’s Bay fined $ 48,750 for dumping sewage





Supplied Discharge of Maxwell Farm in Patoka.

A Hawkes Bay dairy company has been fined $ 48,750 for illegally dumping 80,000 gallons of sewage into a stream that turned it green. Maxwell Farms Ltd was prosecuted by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for violating the Resource Management Act The company discharged 80,000 liters of leak into the Mangatutu Stream, a tributary of the Ttaekur River, on December 23, 2019. READ MORE:

* Cyclists covered with chemical spraying as they passed the orchard

* Hawke’s Bay companies fined for illegal discharge into electricity

* Hawke’s Bay demolition company fined for illegal burning

* Dairy company admits to discharging 80,000 liters of running water to flow

After the incident, the ammonia concentration in the downstream samples was about 90 times higher than the guide value and was likely to have toxic effects on aquatic organisms along the length of the branch. A health warning also came out advising people not to swim in the river for a week. Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulations Katrina Brunton said the Hawkes Bay community had sent strong signals to the council that valued clean water. To uphold these values, we are committed to enforcing the rules to protect the health of our environment and our community. The penalties imposed by the court should prevent this type of violation. Brunton said the council was particularly disappointed in the incident. Ttaekur has considerable cultural value for local iwi and is used for recreational activities. This incident forced the closure of a well-known swimming hole in the river for a week, which meant families were unable to enjoy using it during the summer holiday period. Brunton said the organic processes that disrupted milk leaks required too much oxygen, which could significantly reduce the water’s ability to support aquatic life. The company was convicted by Judge Melinda Dickey in Hastings District Court on Friday. Hawkes Bay Regional Council said the interim farm manager was not properly trained in wastewater management or use of farm irrigators, which was a violation of their resource consent. If any members of the public have information about unauthorized discharges to land, air or water, they should contact the Tip Pollution Hotlines 24/7 at 0800 108 838.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos