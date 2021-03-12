YSRCP marks 11th day of formation, says ‘welfare’ as party’s top priority





The YSRCP on its 11th day of formation on Friday said the “development” and “well-being” of Andhra Pradesh’s people stand above all for the party. On this occasion, Government (Public Works) Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy raised the party flag at its headquarters in Tadepalli. He hailed the YSRCP’s achievement since its inception, adding that the party has performed brilliantly in the last panchayat election. YSRCP senior member Dadi Veerbadhra Rao said: “The party has set a new record after securing over 85 per cent of the seats in recent polls in panchayat.” Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and MP Avinash Reddy raised the party flag in its auditorium in Kadapa district and also cut a cake to introduce in the 11th year of party formation. At the Poranki Center in Vijayawada, YSRCP leader Kolusu Parthasarathi celebrated the day by cutting a cake, which also witnessed a large gathering of party cadres. In Chittoor District, Panchayat Minister Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy raised the party flag on the day of its formation. Ramachandra Reddy said the YSRCP flag has always found its place in the hearts of the people and underlined that the Prime Minister has fulfilled all the promises made to win their appreciation. He also pledged for more development, as well as to work for the welfare of the people, among the main priorities of the party. In Visakhapatnam, the day of the formation of the YSRCP was celebrated on a large scale with the participation of several party cadres and leaders, including MLA Adeep Raju, party town mayor Vamsi Krishna, among others. Raju and Krishna raised the YSRCP flag in the presence of former Minister Pasupuleti Balaraju, Rehman, Tainala Vijaya Kumar, Chokakula Venkat Rao and Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah. Raju added that Jagan Mohan Reddy had started the party for the welfare of the people. Telugu360 is always open to the best and brightest journalists. If you are interested in full time or independent, email us at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos