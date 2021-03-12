Close EU surveillance of Brexit centers to continue indefinitely, says regulator | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Huw Jones LONDON (Reuters) – Closer scrutiny of UK financial firms’ posts in the European Union will continue indefinitely, the bloc’s securities watchdog said as regulators begin a round of new checks on how they are doing. function. Hundreds of trading and investment firms from the City of London have set up shops in the EU to avoid ruining the blockchain business by relocating staff and assets. The costly investment was justified by a UK-EU trade deal that left UK financial services largely cut off from the mainland after Britain left the EU orbit on 31 December. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) had scrutinized license applications from new centers if national regulators were offering sweeteners. ESMA President Steven Maijoor said the observer has now begun to review how the licenses are working in the field in a process that will continue indefinitely to ensure sufficient activity and senior staff. “How you structure your business between the UK and the EU will be an ongoing issue. There will be new business models, there will be new questions about how you can organize it,” Maijoor told Reuters. “Although it will not be done in the Brexit context, the UK and the EU will continue to be highly interconnected markets and so there will be ongoing questions on how to ensure proper oversight entities in the EU.” A close look will test the post-Brexit relationship between Britain and the bloc, already strained by clashes over Northern Ireland and the COVID-19 vaccine. The two sides aim to agree on a co-operation pact on financial regulation by the end of March, a first step in restoring confidence and potential market access in the UK further. A former regulator in the Netherlands, Maijoor is expected to leave ESMA after 10 years at the helm after overseeing a guard who has steadily increased its powers and achievements. There is no need for a US-style super-regulator but it would be “very logical” for ESMA to rely on Brexit controls to become the EU regulatory gateway for market participants from any part of the world who want to operate on the block. . “If market participants can choose 27 member states to find themselves, there is obviously a high risk of regulatory competition,” Maijoor said. EU policymakers took a breath of relief when there was no market disruption in January due to the severance of most of the city’s access to the block. Maijoor said assessments by UK and EU regulators of market stability risks ahead of Brexit had proven to be on the mark. EU restrictions on City access led to a large share of euro stocks and barter trading leaving London on the block and New York unhindered. Regulators focused on stability, not avoiding market divisions, he said. “With Brexit comes fragmentation, this is what Brexit is talking about, it is a decision by the UK to leave the EU.” (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Evans)

