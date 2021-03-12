Mando Kaduna Forest School hijacking: Gunmen attack Mando Kaduna Federal Forest Mechanization College, kidnap students





We call Wet some pictures, The Federal Government Na Nigeria operates the Federal College of Forest Mechanization within the Manduna area of ​​Kaduna State. Gunmen kidnap students for Federal College of Forest Mechanization for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria. The actual number of students holding guns Thursday night is still unclear. But Kaduna State Home Affairs Commissioner Samuel Aruwan told the BBC that demy dey inside the school at the moment and dey proves meeting numbers and everything that is happy. One student, while talking to the BBC, says gunmen enter the school for the night and only female students who go go and do not touch any of the male students. Although the officials of the Neva goment confirm it for now. However, they say those hiding in the hotel bin, but the armed men still enter the hotel and take the bull. BBC Pidgin reveals the Dimale student says many of them are fugitives. One of the school staff says the management of the Federal College of Forest Mechanization Kaduna don bin dey concerned about student safety. A few days back, a family of 10 kidnapped members of the school district kidnapping, reveals staff. The fourth case of students abducted from school recently after happiness for the cities of Kankara, Kagara and Jangebe all for northwestern Nigeria. A resident of the Mando area of ​​Wia di school known for the town of Kaduna told the BBC they could hear gunshots around 11am until 12am but only assume they say from the Nigerian Defense Academy, wey dey close, say maybe dem dey do training. “We are close to the Nigerian Defense Academy and sometimes we hear gunshots during their training, so we just think of saying we do not know wetin dey happun.” The BBC reporter, arriving easily at the school on Friday morning, says securing the pipelines ensures full and starts the investigative work. I know the school gets hundreds of students. The fourth case of student abductions in the last 3 months. Parents and relatives don gada for the school premises on Friday morning to see if dia ik peak dey safe – or not. No group has claimed responsibility for the new attack on Kaduna wey dey Federal College of Forest Mechanization near a Nigerian military school. Jaguda pipo with his guns does not target schools for Nigeria in order to snatch students for money. About 800 students im im dey kidnapped since December within various operations. After negotiations with the gunmen, the students go to regain their freedom.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos