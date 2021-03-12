The Maharashtra district imposes effective blocking today as covid cases increase

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the blockade has been in place since today in Parbhani district. “Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that the blockade will be set tonight from 12 in the morning until Monday morning at 6 in the morning. We call on the people of Parbhani and other neighboring districts, to cooperate, “Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister, ANI wrote on Twitter.

Due to the increase in # COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that the blockade will be set tonight from 12 noon to Monday at 6 am. We call on the people of Parbhani and other neighboring districts to cooperate: Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister pic.twitter.com/WeekDXX4LR – ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report an increase in daily COVID-19 cases. They accounted for cumulatively 85.6 per cent of new cases reported in the last 24 hours, an official announcement from the health ministry said on Friday.

23,285 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours across the country. 117 deaths were reported in the mentioned period.

Read also | Vaccine trust in India is ticking more boxes now

According to a statement issued by the health ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317, which is 61.48 per cent of the new daily cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Recently, the Center had rushed high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist with COVID-19 control and control measures.

The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that reduced testing, tracking and lack of appropriate COVID behaviors have led to an increase in active cases in the state.

“We are very concerned about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. It has two lessons – do not take the virus for granted and if we are to stay free of Covid, then we must follow Covid’s proper behavior,” Member (Health ), Tha NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul.

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned yesterday that strict blockade measures would be implemented in some parts of the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A complete blockage has been reported in Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the increase in infections.