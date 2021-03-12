Scania denies reports that it presented the luxury bus to Gadkar





Swedish bus manufacturer Scania has dismissed local media reports that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was gifted a luxury bus by the company wing in India in exchange for contracts. “Scania India has not donated any bus to Minister Gadkari. There is nothing in our investigation to show that the Minister of Transport has personally been involved in Scania’s bus sales to which you are referring,” said Hans-ke Danielsson, Manager Scania Press and Senior Advisor wrote in response to an email question. On Thursday, Mr Gadkari’s office dismissed the Swedish television channel SVTthe report as “malicious, fabricated and baseless” that the former Minister was the recipient of a luxury bus in an alleged transaction between Scania and an unnamed Indian company allegedly linked to Mr Gadkari’s family members. “Si SVT “Scania India sold the bus to one of its private dealers, who in turn leased (or sold) it to a bus company,” wrote the Press Manager. The luxury bus is of the long-distance model, Scania Metrolink. The company also responded that 55 ethanol buses donated to Nagpur Municipal Corporation as part of a genuine memorandum were repossessed by Scania India several years ago after the deal was terminated.

