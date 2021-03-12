International
The Supreme Court issues notice of the PIL Challenge Act for Places of Worship
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice of a PIL filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging the Constitutional validity of the 1991 Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions), regarding the prohibition of legal remedies against illegal violations. at places of worship and pilgrimage before August 15, 1947.
A bench consisting of CJI SA Bobde AND Justice AS Bopanna issued notices to the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture on Friday after hearing attorneys Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan about the Applicant.
The prayer, in particular, challenges Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Act which state that it deprives Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs of the right to reclaim their places of worship through the Courts.
In argument,
“Hindus have been fighting for the restoration of Lord Krishna’s birthplace for hundreds of years and peaceful public agitation continues, but while passing the Law, the Center has ruled out Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya but not Lord Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura, although both are Lord incarnations. Wear, creators. “
The assertion submits that the impugned provisions create an arbitrary, irrational retrospective date and legalize the illegal actions of invaders who violated religious institutions overnight.
It is therefore alleged that the provisions violate the fundamental principle of Secularism and are contrary to the State’s duty to protect historic sites under Article 49 and to preserve religious cultural heritage under Article 51A of the Constitution.
Furthermore, the provisions are said to offend Article 14 (the right to equality), Article 15 (the right against discrimination), Article 21 (the right to life and personal liberty), Article 25 (the right to pray practice the prorogate religion), Article 26 (the right to manage maintenance administered places of worship-pilgrimage) and Article 29 (the right to preserve culture) of the Indian Constitution.
Other reasons given by the Complainant are listed below:
- The impugned act is enacted in the guise of ‘Public Order’, which is subject to the State [Entry-1, List-II, Schedule-7]. Likewise, ‘Pilgrimage, other than pilgrimages to countries outside India’ is also subject to the State [Entry-7, List-II, Schedule-7]. Therefore, the Center has no legislative competence to adopt the challenged Law.
- Article 13 (2) prohibits the State from drafting a law for the revocation of rights granted under Part III, but the impugned Act deprives Hindu Jains Six Buddhist rights of restoring their ‘places of worship and pilgrimage’, destroyed by barbarian invaders.
- The right to justice, the right to judicial redress, the right to dignity are an integral part of Article 21, but the impugned Act insults them persistently.
- Only those places which are erected or built in accordance with the personal law of the person erected or built may be protected, but places erected or built except in personal law may not be regarded as “places of worship”.
- The Center can neither take over the power of the Civil Courts to uphold the restoration lawsuit, nor can it take over the power of the High Courts and the High Court granted under Articles 226 and 32.
