The Supreme Court issues notice of the PIL Challenge Act for Places of Worship

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice of a PIL filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging the Constitutional validity of the 1991 Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions), regarding the prohibition of legal remedies against illegal violations. at places of worship and pilgrimage before August 15, 1947.

A bench consisting of CJI SA Bobde AND Justice AS Bopanna issued notices to the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture on Friday after hearing attorneys Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan about the Applicant.

The prayer, in particular, challenges Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Act which state that it deprives Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs of the right to reclaim their places of worship through the Courts.

In argument,

“Hindus have been fighting for the restoration of Lord Krishna’s birthplace for hundreds of years and peaceful public agitation continues, but while passing the Law, the Center has ruled out Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya but not Lord Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura, although both are Lord incarnations. Wear, creators. “

The assertion submits that the impugned provisions create an arbitrary, irrational retrospective date and legalize the illegal actions of invaders who violated religious institutions overnight.

It is therefore alleged that the provisions violate the fundamental principle of Secularism and are contrary to the State’s duty to protect historic sites under Article 49 and to preserve religious cultural heritage under Article 51A of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the provisions are said to offend Article 14 (the right to equality), Article 15 (the right against discrimination), Article 21 (the right to life and personal liberty), Article 25 (the right to pray practice the prorogate religion), Article 26 (the right to manage maintenance administered places of worship-pilgrimage) and Article 29 (the right to preserve culture) of the Indian Constitution.

Other reasons given by the Complainant are listed below: