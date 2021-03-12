Weekend Four-day Banking Holiday planned for the Queen’s platinum jubilee





An additional banking party is organized to mark the Queen Platinum jubilee.

Britain will unite and celebrate the monarch’s 70-year reign over a four-day weekend.

The May 2022 Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to Thursday, June 2nd, and there will be an additional Banking Holiday on Friday, June 3rd, to celebrate Her Majesty by hitting this crucial moment. Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to reign for seven decades when she reaches the key moment. The monarch has been a regular visitor to Essex during her long reign. The Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne in 2022. Photo: PA In addition to the celebration, there will also be an “extensive program of public events which will mix traditional competition with advanced technology screens” to celebrate the occasion. The event will be built during 2022 at the end of the four-day weekend, when the eyes of the world will return to the UK. Spectacular moments in London and other major cities will be complemented by community events across the UK and Commonwealth, allowing people to come together in celebrations on a national and local level. Queen and Prince Philip in Colchester Plans for the Platinum Jubilee are being developed together with some of the UK’s leading creative minds, event organizers and world-class digital design companies. In keeping with tradition, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to people working in the public service including representatives of the Armed Forces, emergency services and prison services. Read more: This tradition extends from the reign of Queen Victoria when an official medal was created to mark her 50th anniversary on the throne. The Queen walks to St Martins Square in Basildon Essex as part of her visit to Essex Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves to be remembered as a holiday. “We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will present a spectacular show, once in a generation, that blends British ceremonial splendor with the best of art and technology. “He will bring the whole nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting homage to Her Majesty’s reign.” Commemorations are being organized in conjunction with The Royal Household and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports. Further details on all aspects of programming, including events and how the public can get involved, will be released in the coming months. Find out more here.







