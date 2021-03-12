Hong Kong legislature to be largely ceremonial after China’s change: Former US diplomat





A former US diplomat said China’s recent move to strengthen its control over Hong Kong would turn the legislature of the semi-autonomous region into something that is “mostly ceremonial”. “I think what we will see in the years to come is that the legislature … will become a largely ceremonial organization similar to the legislature in Beijing,” said Kurt Tong, a former U.S. consul general and head of mission in Hong Kong and Macau, he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday. Beijing on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong’s electoral system. The proposed measures will change the size and composition of the Hong Kong legislature and election committee. In response, said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement on Thursday“This is the last step by Beijing to empty the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself.” Meanwhile, American state Department condemned the move and said the changes were “a direct attack on Hong Kong autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes”. Hong Kong Legislative Council or LegCo. Lui Siu Wai | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It is governed under a “one place, two systems” framework that promises the city greater autonomy than other mainland Chinese cities, including the rule of law and an independent judiciary. City leader Carrie Lam said in a statement Thursday that the changes proposed by beijing are intended to ensure that Hong Kong is run by “patriots”. This will “solve the LegCo problem by doing everything political in recent years,” she said, referring to the legislative council. He “will deal effectively with the reckless moves or internal disruption that have severed Hong Kong,” she added. The Hong Kong legislature “already had the ability to draft laws before. Now, I think there will be even less ability to make laws,” said Tong, who is now a partner at consulting firm The Asia Group . The last proposed electoral changes come less than a year after China enacted a controversial national security law in Hong Kong bypassing the city legislature. The law followed months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that sometimes turned violent. Tong said Beijing’s goal is “quiet political opposition,” but “not to change much about how Hong Kong operates as an economy.” That means Hong Kong has so far retained features that made it an international business hub, such as its connection to the rest of the world and a largely independent judiciary, Tong said. Still, the business community is following the situation in Hong Kong closely “with some degree of concern” even if companies are not leaving the city, he added. “National security law I think has been the biggest concern about the judiciary,” Tong said. “There is reason for concern but I think people will just need to look closely and see what happens.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos