Italy predicts widespread closures of COVID-19

The Italian government was expected to announce the closure of schools, restaurants and shops in much of the country on Friday as a new wave of coronavirus infections puts hospitals under pressure. Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a cabinet meeting in the middle of the morning to impose new restrictions on the eurozone’s third-largest economy, which on Thursday recorded nearly 26,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 373 deaths. More than 100,000 people with the coronavirus have died in Italy since the pandemic swept the country a year ago, causing a blockage for several months and causing the worst recession since World War II. With new, more contagious variants now prevalent, Italy’s most populous northern regions like Lombardy, which includes Milan, are said to be joining several others in classifying as “red zones” with the highest risk from e moon, just like Calabria in the south. Lazio, the region that includes Rome, could also join them, although the situation is precarious. Draghi’s new national unity government tightened restrictions on red zones earlier this month, to include not only the closure of bars, restaurants, shops and high schools, but also primary schools. Residents are told to stay home when possible. Other regions including Tuscany and Liguria are expected to move into the medium orange danger zone, with all shops, museums, bars and restaurants closed. This leaves only Sicily in the low yellow category, and Sardinia in the new white category, with hardly any restrictions. The GIMBE health tank on Thursday warned of an increase in the number of new cases for three consecutive weeks, which “confirms the start of the third wave” of Covid-19. GIMBE President Nino Cartabellotta said that in more than half of Italy’s 20 regions, “hospitals and above all intensive care units are already overloaded”, with routine health services suspended. Italy launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign in late December, but like everywhere else in Europe, it has been followed by delays in labor pains. Concerns over reported side effects of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine prompted health regulator Thursday to suspend a bunch of strokes, although it warned there was no evidence of a link to a blood clot. Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee. Support us







