Justice Indu Malhotra completes 2-year term in SC





Justice Malhotra, in an emotional speech, said he was leaving the court with an excellent sense of accomplishment.

Justice Indu Malhotra, the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court directly from Bar, wrapped up her last working day, hearing cases alongside India’s Chief Justice (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Friday. Justice Malhotra, in an emotional speech, said he was leaving the court with an excellent sense of accomplishment. With Chief Prosecutor Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna watching, Justice Malhotra said she was grateful for the opportunity that gave her the opportunity to contribute to the jurisprudence of the High Court. Justice Malhotra is known for her only dissenting opinion in the Sabarimala trial. She stated that banning women of a certain age from entering the temple had been in vogue for a long time and was qualified to be an essential practice. She warned judges not to impose their personal views, morals, or rationality regarding the form of worship of a god. Justice Malhotra later became part of the three-member internal committee headed by Justice Bobde, which sought allegations of sexual harassment made against then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi by a court official at the height. Malhotras’s tenure on the bench was just under two years. She took office on April 27, 2018. A good judge: CJI Chief Justice Bobde said he had not seen a better judge than Malhotra Justice. A few days ago, Justice DY Chandrachud, with whom he shared the bench, called him an icon. Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the retirement of Justice Malhotras has come very soon. Senior attorney Vikas Singh, president of the High Court Bar Association, said the court needed more women judges. It was a Collegium led by Chief Justice (rep.) Dipak Misra who recommended then-elderly lawyer Malhotra as a High Court judge in January 2018. Justice Malhotra was elected in a rare recognition of her professional talent and contribution to the law. Justice Malhotra was the eighth lawyer to be appointed directly to the Supreme Court and only the seventh judge in court history. Justice M. Fathima Beevi was the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, appointed 39 years after the court was established in 1950. The second female judge was Justice Sujata V. Manohar, who was appointed in 1994 for a five-year term. The other five are Judges Ruma Pal, Gyan Sudha Misra, Ranjana Prakash Desai (who was part of the bench that confirmed the death sentence of the convict of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks Ajmal Kasab) and R. Banumathi, who was a by judges who upheld the death sentence for four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape appeals. Justice Indira Banerjee is the only female judge now on the rooftop court. With the retirement of Justice Malhotras, the number of judges on the court would be reduced to 29. The sanctioned power is 34.

