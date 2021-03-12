Urgent need to address a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in South Sudan – South Sudan





Juba, South Sudan | March 11, 2021: Amid a backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is reaching devastating new levels with over 8.3 million people now in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and humanitarian agencies struggling to meet rescue needs . Ongoing conflict and violence, two years of devastating floods and some of the worst food insecurities in recent years have come together to leave the country in the most critical humanitarian situation since the localized famine in 2017. Over 7 million people are predicted to be in a state of food insecurity crisis until April 2021 with the situation continuing to deteriorate. The biggest concern is that over 100,000 people are projected to be at ‘catastrophic’ levels of food insecurity over the next few months, at risk of starvation, malnutrition and related diseases. Substantial additional funding was allocated by the UN in late 2020 to avoid further deterioration in the most affected parts of the country, but NGOs are increasingly concerned that conditions are continuing to deteriorate and time is running out rapidly for it. prevent a catastrophic famine. NGOs visited Pibor and Akobo on 9 March with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator and heard that despite ongoing efforts by national and international NGOs to respond to the crisis, men and women in Pibor are concerned that the already dire situation will worsen even more when the rains start and the harvest comes to an end in the coming weeks. “Women, men and children in Pibor who have gone through years of recurring conflict and floods tell us today that they are going through one of the worst periods of famine in years. Without an immediate and significant increase in humanitarian aid, more “many people will die of completely preventable causes.” – Rosalind Crowther, International Country Director CARE In addition to the overwhelming level of needs, humanitarian agencies have faced increasing threats and attacks against their operations and staff members. 2020 saw a significant increase in humanitarians being targeted and killed in South Sudan. Attacks on aid workers and health workers have already been seen across the country in 2021, continuing the alarming trend. In Warrap State, where thousands suffer from catastrophic starvation and malnutrition, humanitarian services have been severely disrupted by outbreaks of violence with NGOs unable to bring critical life-saving assistance to those in need. Given the depth and scope of the humanitarian crisis, NGOs throughout South Sudan are urging national and international parties to act immediately. Unhindered access to civilians must be guaranteed and an urgent and massive degree of humanitarian response is needed to prevent the devastating loss of life. For further information, please contact the South Sudan NGO Forum: [email protected] and [email protected]

