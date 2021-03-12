Everything we know so far about BBV154- Technology News, First Post

tech2 News Staff

Following the release of the results from the Phase 2 human trials of the COVID-19 Covaxin vaccine in India, Bharat Biotech has now started testing an intranasal vaccine in different parts of the country. The Phase I test, according to the company, will take place in Patna, Chennai, Hyderabad and Nagpur. Intranasal vaccine, calledBBV154,is being tested to prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19. If the vaccinated individual is infected, the vaccine is the same to prevent the progression of COVID-19 disease. Only time will tell if this vaccine will succeed Bharat Biotech’s next COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which was found to be 80.4 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 disease.

As trials begin, here is what you need to know about this new form of vaccine.

Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is working on the first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in India, in collaboration with Precision Virologics, an incubator beginner at the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis, USA. The vaccine was developed by University of Washington professors David Curiel a cancer biologist and Michael Diamond a viral immunologist, according to a Delivery to the St. Louis Post report.

The Phase I trial was conducted from the beginning of the U.S. at the University of St. Louis Vaccine Assessment and Treatment Unit. Once this is completed, Bharat Biotech will also conduct tests in India. If both tests return favorable results, Bharat Biotechwill then produce the vaccine, havingbought distribution rights vaccination in all global markets except US, Japan and Europe.

More information on the technology to be used and data from animal studies have been published in the journal Cell, and in an editorial at Nature.

The results show that BBV154 provided “unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies.”

Intranasal vaccine BBV154

The most common ways COVID-19 is spread is by air or by larger droplets through close contact or by smaller droplets called aerosols. The SARS-CoV-2 virus usually enters the body through the nose. Intranasal vaccines are administered nasally instead of injected into the skin. By performing the vaccination in this way, the vaccine targets the virus present in the nasal mucosa, where higher loads of SARS-CoV-2 virus are also possible.

The nasal vaccine can be given through a spray, a syringe without a needle or a nose. According to aTimes of Indiaratio, when the vaccine is administered through a nasal spray, it lurks the virus in place (in the nose) and disrupts the immune system to make proteins in the blood known as antibodiest that can fight the infectious organism.

The Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine is a vector adenovirus vaccine, made from an attenuated version of the common cold virus that originally originated in chimpanzees. Easily modified to compare and target the coronavirus. Along with the Covishield vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by the Serum Institute of India, Covaxin is being administered to Indians under the largest vaccination phase in the world.

According to Nature report, during animal trials, rats given a single dose of nasal vaccine were “completely protected by SARS-CoV-2 with virtually no sign of the virus in their upper or lower airways”.

On the other hand, the mice injected with the vaccine were only partially protected.

The nasal injection vaccine is much higher than the injection, as it requires a single dose that is much smaller than an injection, according to aSt. Louise Postthe report. A nasal vaccine will also be “easier to administer” as it includes spray and minimal training. It will also be helpful for both children and adults who may be afraid of needles.

Clinical trials in India

India Peak Drug Regulator, General Drug Controller of India (CDSCO), approved Scheduled trials of Bharat Biotech in Phase I and Phase II nasal vaccine last month. The CDSCO Subject Expert Committee (SEC) added a recommendation to the company to produce safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase I test to 75 volunteers. That said, other reports have cited a higher number around 150–175 volunteers in the Phase 1 study.

“Candidate has been identified as a candidate for the nasal vaccine. He has come under scrutiny for phase 1 and phase 2 trials. If it works, then it could be a game-changer,” VK Paul, an Aajogmember Niti (health)i tha Indian Express.

Forty-two days after nasal spray administration, an intermediate analysis of the results will be performed. To participate in vaccine trials, the volunteer must be a healthy adult with no co-morbidities and must not have been infected with COVID-19.

Trials have already begun in hospitals in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Patna and Chennai, sources said Hindu Business Line.

Other developing nasal vaccines

Three other countries in the world are also conducting trials for intranasal vaccines. Along with India, an American company called Altimune is developing a nasal spray called AdCOVID. He claims that the vaccine will be effective in preventing COVID-19 transmission, especially in children. They have started trials on a group of 180 volunteers with ages ranging from 18-55 years old.

In the UK, Codagenix’s the nasal vaccine, COVI-VAC, has entered Phase 1 clinical trials and 48 volunteers are being tested. The vaccine recognized the entire virus and not just the spike proteins. This vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India.

No one to be left behind, China is also working on an intranasal vaccine. Beijing Wantai Biological The Pharmacy Enterprise along with Xiamen University and the University of Hong Kong are working together. The phase I trial of this vaccine was approved and started in November 2020. Intranasal spraying consists of weak influenza viruses such as H1N1, H3N2 and B with genetic segments of COVID-19s Spike proteins. 100 volunteers enrolled in Phase 1 and it took a year to complete.