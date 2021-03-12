NewSpace India Limited expects revenue of 400 crore





NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) is expecting revenue of Rs 400 crore from operations in the current Financial Year (FY) 2020-21. He had amassed around Rs 300 cora during the last FY (2019-20). This entity was allocated 700 Cro Rs in the budget to be used in the next financial year. NSIL also has plans to recruit about 300 people over the next five years to expand its human strength. The purpose of this entity is to have a self-sustaining model where it will generate its own funds and will not anticipate budget support in the long run. The latest PSLV-C51-Amazonia-1 mission was its first full commercial launch. We are aiming for four more full commercial launches in the next two years. We are still at an early stage. Our goal is not only to launch satellites, but also to provide satellites. Starting in March 2019, we have made good progress over the last two years. We have been mandated to own and use capital-intensive spacecraft, such as satellites and launch vehicles, and to provide end-to-end services on a commercial basis. The ultimate goal is to facilitate ISRO from routine activities so that it can focus on advanced research and development, noted Narayanan G, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL. He further informed that the new mandate added by the government in June 2020 envisages a shift of the model in the way of providing space-based services from the current supply-driven model to a demand-driven model. We have started discussions with users about satellite communication capabilities and will soon finalize requests for new satellites in consultation with various users and start procuring, owning, launching and providing services mainly in the communication sector. We are also in the advanced stage of discussions with the Space Department (DOS) to take ownership of the two new communications satellites, Narayanan added. Interestingly NSIL has also taken steps to produce the entire Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian industries for which a Request for Proposal for the identification of an industrial partner has already been issued. We will continue to provide consulting services in selected areas depending on client requirements. We have also undertaken the transfer of technologies identified by ISRO to Indian industries to enable them to increase their technology levels and compete in their respective fields globally. Over the past two years we have already performed launch services delivered in 4 PSLV missions for 45 customer support satellites and one last primary satellite for INPE Brazil, said Radhakrishnan D, Technical and Strategy Director, NSIL. NSIL was incorporated as a fully publicly owned central public sector enterprise with a paid-in capital of Rs 10 crore in March 2019 and the initial mandate was to take over the production and operation of operational ISRO departure vehicles. The company was allowed to manufacture and market other space-based services as well.

