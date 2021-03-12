In a single day, PH gets a $ 900 million loan to buy vaccines

It took just one day for the Philippines to take the nap of two multilateral lenders for a total of $ 900 million (about P43.6 billion) in loans for the mass distribution of its vaccination program which was expected to return jobs and economy growth a year after Southeast Asia’s longest and strictest quarantine pushed the economy into its worst recession since World War II.

The Board of Asian Development Banks (ADBs) approved a $ 400m loan Thursday (March 11th) to upgrade host countries’ second health care system to address and limit the COVID-19 (HEAL 2) project to Manila-based lenders. first under its Asia – Objective of access to peaceful vaccines (APVAX) established in December 2020.

The afternoon of March 11 at United Statesearly on the morning of March 12 (Friday) in the Philippines The Washington-based World Bank Board also approved an additional $ 500 million in funding for the COVID-19 emergency response project.

The two new loans announced Friday will mainly finance national government acquisitions and nationwide distribution of coronavirus vaccines, which will be carried out by the Department of Health (DOH).

Undersecretary of Finance Mark Dennis Joven said the signing of the loan agreements and their effectiveness will take place within this month, which means the Philippine government could immediately dive into this pile of money as long as the vaccine has to pay.

ADB and the World Bank were hoping that mass vaccination would alleviate not only the health crisis but also the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Procurement and administration of vaccines provides the country with an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 over public health measures or interventions such as social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing. said Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Comprehensive vaccination placement in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) equitable sharing framework is critical to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, opening up the economy seriously, ensuring resilient regeneration, and restoring sites of labor and income, Diop said in a statement.

ADB Country Director for the Philippines Kelly Bird told a news conference that vaccination would not only help alleviate long-term scarring in the labor market, but also allow the economy to reopen faster. The government reported this week that four million Filipinos were unemployed in January amid extended quarantine.

The World Bank said its loan will also support the Philippines to continue implementing public health measures until the majority of the population is vaccinated or considered safe based on global evidence.

Using internet platforms to gather citizen feedback on the vaccination program, as well as beneficiary surveys to increase engagement with citizens will help ensure effective implementation, the World Bank said.

The $ 700 million ADBs Heal 2 project, which it is co-financing with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), would facilitate the purchase of 110 million doses of vaccine for at least 50 million Filipinos, or almost half population.

The entire fund would be spent on supplies of vaccines and consignments. The government plans to vaccinate 70 million adults to achieve herd immunity, while juveniles had not yet been recommended for inoculation.

The $ 300 million AIIBs contribution to the Heal 2 project loan was also expected to be approved within the month.

Sakiko Tanaka, ADB ‘s Southeast Asia’s social sector specialist, told reporters that APVAX – funded vaccines would be paid directly from the bank to suppliers, meaning that loan proceeds would never go through the coffers. of government.

Using ADB procurement rules, DOH was expected to sign supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers or bilateral sources and ask the bank to pay these suppliers, Tanaka explained.

Before paying vaccine manufacturers, ADB will first consider whether the doses were eligible for APVAX funding, she said.

In December, ADB said that funding for the proposed vaccine among its member countries could qualify under APVAX only if they met one of three criteria:

Vaccines must be procured through the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Global Access Vaccines (COVAX) facility

Vaccines must be pre-qualified by the WHO

Vaccines must be approved by regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the case of the Philippines.

Also, Eduardo Banzon, ADB’s chief health specialist for Southeast Asia, said the bank would assess not only the effectiveness of the vaccines but also the production processes they had undergone as some suppliers may receive resources from third-party manufacturers.

According to ADB discussions with the Philippine authorities, the loan will finance part of the cost for vaccines from the COVAX facility, Tanaka said. She said the Philippines preferred vaccines that could be stored at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, like AstraZeneca or Novovax, which require only conventional storage facilities.

Banzon said the Philippines had enough storage for these conventional temperature vaccines.

According to Banzon, combined ADB, World Bank and AIIB loans for vaccines amounting to $ 1.2 million, plus local funding amounting to P 12 12.5 billion, would be enough to purchase the vaccines needed for herd immunity. He said the government’s goal was to vaccinate 50 million people in 2021.

But in terms of closing deals with vaccine manufacturers, Banzon said the ADB was hoping the government could secure the doses in the second quarter of 2021.

ADB noted in previous documents that rich countries had discarded most of their global supply of vaccines while poor countries were trying to secure their doses from the limited COVAX structure.

