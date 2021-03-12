Malaysia defends coronavirus fake news law amid protests





By Joseph Sipalan KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Malaysian government on Friday defended a new law aimed at tackling rampant fake news about COVID-19 and an ongoing state of emergency after critics warned it could be used to silence dissent and to restrict free speech. The emergency order, which went into effect Friday, will make it an offense to publish or reproduce any content “wholly or partly false” in connection with the pandemic or emergency statement, describing heavy fines and jail time of up to six. years. Emergency laws do not need parliamentary approval. Communications Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the ordinance would help speed up enforcement, investigation and prosecution by authorities, who would otherwise be hampered by old laws that are not well equipped to deal with the rapid expansion of social media. . “Our interest is to fight COVID-19 and we will do everything we have to … we get the recognition that we have to be right, we have to be just doing our job,” Saifuddin told a news conference. But opposition lawmakers and civil society groups said the new law was too broad and could be used to sow fear among the public about criticizing the government. Earlier Friday, the prime minister’s department posted on Twitter a government circular banning civil servants from making negative public statements, or sharing or distributing any content deemed harmful to government policies or its image. In January, parliament was suspended after King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move the opposition condemned as an attempt by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to maintain control amid a power struggle. Malaysia has reported 320,939 COVID-19 infections since Friday, with 1,203 deaths, the third highest burden in the region after Indonesia and the Philippines. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)

