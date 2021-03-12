Celebrities react to Wits University protest





Students have protested for free education in South Africa Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

South Africans are struggling to understand it. A man and father died when he was shot during a student protest. 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba had just been to a doctor and had passed through Wits University students protesting in Braamfontein in Johannesburg and he was shot when police fired rubber bullets at the crowd. According to News24, Mthokozisi, who recently completed his master’s degree, was visiting a clinic and died not far from it. Read more: Protest leader Mcebo Dlamini arrested Daulle (news24.com) His death has left South Africans feeling shocked. They are seeking answers and celebrities have joined the call for action. Celebrities including Somizi, Unathi, Cassper Nyovest and others have expressed their shock and shock and called for action. “If anyone can explain why oh why he was shot and killed?” Somiz asked. Read more: Wits protest continues Daulle (news24.com) “Yoh !!!! This is sad… This man should be arrested and set an example … It may not be business as usual. What was the reason for this innocent man being killed so brutally? “Cassper said while Prince Kaybee also shared his shock. “It is unfortunate that the culture of apartheid” protects white and punishes black at all costs “still thrives in 2021 SAPS, are the same black officers who know our pain and battles leading the attack and killing our people to seek their dignity, “wrote the DJ. Musician Kwesta also went on social media to share his thoughts. “Really get up and kill! This is. Now they will take a minister to say ca sh * t to distract us from the fact that they are out to silence us forever and the police are happy to force it because what is the oath to people when I have a gun. Siyaqedwa. ” It really is get up and kill! This is. Now they will take a minister to say ca sh * t to distract us from the fact that they are out to silence us forever and the police are happy to force it because what is the oath to people when I have a gun. Siyaqedwa ?? # protest – #FireInTheGhetto (KwestaDaKAR) March 10, 2021 Other celebrities, including Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, AKA, DJ Black Coffee, Mohale also expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened that day.

We live in a world where facts and fictions are blurred







