Andhra CM urges PM Modi to award Bharat Ratna over Pingali Venkaiah after death





Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Bharat Ratna (posthumously) Pingali Venkaiah in recognition of his effort to design the Indian National Flag. In a letter written to Mr. Modi, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, The country has lost several decades without recognizing the tireless efforts of its late son Pingali Venkaiah who gave him the first gifts and samples of the National Flag; the flag that would fill the hearts of millions of Indians with the spirit of freedom, independence and the duty to continue with the chains of slavery. In this light, I ask your sweet self to give Bharat Ratna (after death) Pingali Venkaiah who will not only bequeath peace to his member soul, but will also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to celebrate, Azadi has Amrut Mahostav, the program to mark 75 years of the country’s independence. While recalling that Mr. Modi during his first meeting of the National Committee held on March 8, 2021, the theme, Har Ghar Jhanda, was chosen as one of the main themes for the celebrations of Independence Day in 2021. CM later turned his attention to Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of the Indian National Flag, who later became known as Jhanda Venkaiah. Born on August 2, 1876, in the village of Bhatlapenumarru near Machilipatnam, Mr. Venkaiah was deeply influenced by Gandhian thought and ideology and decided to dedicate his life to the service of the nation and to participate in the freedom movement. Later, he undertook a scientific study of different flags around the world and published a book entitled, A National Flag for India, in which he presented 30 different models of the national flag each with explanations. On March 31, 1921, Mr. Venkaiah donated his models to Mahatma Gandhi and on July 22, 1947, the Constitutional Assembly adapted the Flag. The flag was identified with the spirit of free and independent India and colors, showing strength and courage (Saffron), fertility and growth (green) and peace and tranquility (white).

