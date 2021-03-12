Europe fights to defend itself against an armed dollar

BRUSSELS The new Biden administration is doing well with the European Union, talking about renewed co-operation and the suspension of retaliatory tariffs stemming from an old dispute between Airbus and Boeing.

But despite warm words and efforts to rebuild trust, the US willingness to punish its European allies and impose sanctions on them in pursuit of foreign policy goals continues to rank.

It is a fundamental tension, a ready-made reminder of the asymmetric power of the United States. This is especially true when it comes to what are known as secondary sanctions. While Iran and Russia, for example, may be the main target of sanctions, secondary sanctions punish other often European countries and companies that do business with them as well.

Increasingly popular with Congress, secondary sanctions have been imposed to force allies to line up on any number of issues. In recent years, they have included the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, the Iran nuclear program, and the socialist governments of Venezuela and Cuba. The big fear is that they will be used for a few days by the United States against China or even vice versa leaving Europe tight in the middle.