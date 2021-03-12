International
Europe fights to defend itself against an armed dollar
BRUSSELS The new Biden administration is doing well with the European Union, talking about renewed co-operation and the suspension of retaliatory tariffs stemming from an old dispute between Airbus and Boeing.
But despite warm words and efforts to rebuild trust, the US willingness to punish its European allies and impose sanctions on them in pursuit of foreign policy goals continues to rank.
It is a fundamental tension, a ready-made reminder of the asymmetric power of the United States. This is especially true when it comes to what are known as secondary sanctions. While Iran and Russia, for example, may be the main target of sanctions, secondary sanctions punish other often European countries and companies that do business with them as well.
Increasingly popular with Congress, secondary sanctions have been imposed to force allies to line up on any number of issues. In recent years, they have included the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, the Iran nuclear program, and the socialist governments of Venezuela and Cuba. The big fear is that they will be used for a few days by the United States against China or even vice versa leaving Europe tight in the middle.
Secondary sanctions cut off access to the US banking system, an effective threat due to the centrality of this system and the global reach of the dollar.
Arming the US Dollar and the Treasury is a pronounced weakness for Europe, which depends on open markets. It has sparked serious discussions about how to protect Europe and the euro from the whims of Washington, and has become a central part of the argument on how to create strategic autonomy so that Europe can defend its interests.
Last month, the European Union announced efforts to strengthen one anti-tightening instrument against unfair trade practices. Their main sources are China and Europe allied and self-proclaimed partner, the United States.
“While Europe favors the use of multilateral institutions in trade disputes, we cannot afford to stand unprotected in the meantime,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union’s trade commissioner. The European Union must be able to protect itself from those who try to take advantage of our openness, he said.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has condemned the use of secondary sanctions by Washington against European companies doing legitimate business.
“I’m deeply concerned about the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests,” he said. Borrell.
Where the common goals of foreign and security policy are shared, there is much value in coordinating targeted sanctions with partners, he said. Where there are differences in policy, the European Union is always open to dialogue. But that cannot happen against the threat of sanctions.
Such objections have not prevented US lawmakers from turning to secondary sanctions from time to time, apparently in the case of the Iran nuclear deal and Nord Stream 2, the nearly completed natural gas pipeline passing from Russia to Germany.
U.S. senators even wrote directly to a small state port in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s constituency, Sassnitz, which has been a base for laying pipelines to build Nord Stream 2, threatening devastating legal and economic sanctions.
Denial of access to the US market and the dollar is a tremendous source of political power, said Jonathan Hackenbroich of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, who has studied the issue as part of a project with senior German and French officials who want to reduce European vulnerability.
Almost any company that has business in the United States or uses the US banking system or the dollar will try to maintain that relationship and discontinue business with the intent of sanctions, he said, even to the point of overcoming compliance.
The use of secondary sanctions against Iran by President Trumps, which Europe could not withstand, was a real moment for the truth for Europeans to realize their weakness, said Daniela Schwarzer, director of the German Council on Foreign Relations.
Do Europeans want to trust Biden? Are they willing to believe back in the US? No one knows what will come after Biden, Ms. Schwarzer added. And we need to think about what to do if China uses secondary sanctions, too, so the debate is alive.
European dissatisfaction with US secondary sanctions is linked to the awareness of our domestic and economic fragility, said Nathalie Tocci, director of the Italys Institute of International Affairs and an adviser to Mr Borrell.
Now that President Trump has used them so generously, the way companies and politicians think they will not go back, even if Biden does not use them, she said.
In December, Mr. Borrell wrote that we must develop the international role of the euro, to avoid the obligation to break our laws under the weight of secondary sanctions.
But few believe the euro will become a rival to the dollar anytime soon, or perhaps someday, given Europe’s slow growth, its internal divisions over how to consolidate and strengthen the euro, and China’s growing power. and renminbi.
China has begun to learn from the US use of sanctions to punish countries like Australia and Sweden. For Europe and Germany, built on exports, you see the collapse of the rule-based order and worry about the same kind of blackmail coming from China, Mr Hackenbroich said.
German companies are particularly concerned about the growing confrontation between Washington and Beijing. Secondary US sanctions that could be imposed on China would pose a major problem for Germany, said Stormy-Annika Mildner, who until recently was the foreign policy chief for the Federation of German Industries.
Given the small Iranian economy, the impact of sanctions on German companies was small. Ende, Mrs. Mildner said the prospect of tough sanctions and secondary sanctions on China that will have to choose between the US and Chinese markets will be ugly, and that’s what people worry is coming its way.
China has already begun to regulate export controls, which could end up squeezing European companies between US, European and Chinese laws.
You have to choose between your two largest markets, America and China, that’s half your fortune, Mr Hackenbroich said. In 10 years China will be increasingly central in economic networks perhaps not as central as the United States, but getting there.
For Iran alone, the costs of US secondary sanctions have been significant. French energy giant Total abandoned a major investment in Iran as soon as President Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran deal and re-imposed US sanctions on Iran. This cost Total about $ 2 billion, while Siemens lost a $ 1.5 billion rail contract and Airbus lost $ 19 billion.
President Biden has said he will rejoin the Iran deal, but will not lift sanctions until Iran returns to compliance. Although most diplomats assume that Washington and Tehran will work for some sort of sequence, European companies remain hesitant.
The best way to stop others from using secondary sanctions would be revenge in kind, said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, an economic research institution. To be credible you need reciprocity and revenge is the only way to do that, he said.
But politics is more difficult, he added, given the asymmetric power of the US treasury and the global role of the dollar. The reality is that there is no united European power capable of projecting power on that scale.
Even if many Europeans do not like Nord Stream 2, they are driven to defend it by using Washington using secondary sanctions to punish European companies and even cities like Sassnitz, Mr Wolff said. The EU sees it as an attack not only against one city but against the EU as a whole.
With calm diplomacy one could have achieved much more than now, Mr Wolff said. This is a lesson that Mr. Biden seems to have accepted, wanting to resolve the issue and move to better relations with powerful Germany if Congress allows it.
But debate on how Europe can project its power and defend itself from the largest and most powerful nations, whether allies or competitors, will not disappear.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]