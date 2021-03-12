Spain to be the first in the EU to give workers of the competition economy workers’ rights





Photo: Shutterstock Spain has decided to regulate the law to give the rights of employees to concert economy workers and unions in the country a much greater impact on how the concert economy works. Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz said on March 11 that platform workers would be given employee status while unions would gain the right to access algorithms used by companies such as Uber to manage their workforce. This will enable them to prevent underemployment of workers when demand for their services falls and to monitor working conditions. We will be the first country in the EU to pass laws on this issue in such an ambitious way, Daz said. She added that such workers will be employees with all relevant rights … and social protection that they do not have now. The legislation will reflect a decision by the Spanish Supreme Court last September that ruled that people working on the Barcelona Glovo-based food distribution app were employees, a decision that could enable such workers to win formal contracts and benefits. . It will make it possible to avoid algorithmic penalties for workers who work on fixed deadlines, penalties for performance that may be biased, or even the mere fact of promotion or strike, Diaz said. Concert economics firms were critical of the announcement. Glovo accused the ministers of setting up barriers and creating additional difficulties for services that acted as a life support system during the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacha Michaud, co-founder of the platforms, said Spain had taken a more radical position than other EU governments but acknowledged that adjustment was needed. He added that platforms and workers had not come close to being part of the solution. Uber claimed it wanted its platform users to have more rights, but warned that the proposals would eliminate the concert economy. We want to work with all relevant parties across the country to improve independent work, rather than eliminate it, she said. We are fully committed to raising the standard of work and giving independent employees more benefits while maintaining flexibility and control. He stated that a large part of the jobs in the concert economy would disappear under the changes. According to Reuters sources, Deliveroo and Uber Eats have been exploring alternatives such as outsourcing or using temporary employment agencies to overcome any legislation that may affect their work model. Diaz said once the legislation was ready for cabinet approval, it was not thought that nearby companies would have 90 days to make the necessary changes to the site. However, legal changes must be approved by the Spanish parliament. Last month there were two important developments regarding the concert economy: the EU executive body, the European Commission, announced a platform-based consultation on workers’ rights that would probably lead to legislation and the UK supreme court United ruled that Uber employees were workers and not self-employed. Similar court battles with those in the UK have taken place in France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. Opportunities of the Director of Human Resources in Personnel Today

