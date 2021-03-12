The UK is considering making street harassment a crime

She just wanted to walk home.

These are the words that have been pronounced over and over again the abduction and alleged murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared while walking home in south London. In the hours following the news of her disappearance, women and people of the marginalized sexes common the ways in which they modify their behavior while in public spaces and how they exist in a state of surveillance when walking home at night.

This week, UN Women UK released new figures showing that 97 per cent of young women have been sexually harassed and over 70 per cent of women of all ages have endured such behavior. This followed published data by the World Health Organization stating that one in three women approximately 736 million are subjected to physical or sexual violence during their lifetime. For women and people of the marginalized sexes, these figures are not shocking or surprising, they reflect the reality of our lived experiences.

The question “what can we do?” has met deadlines in recent days, along with prayers to implement change at a societal level starting with addressing misogyny and educating boys and young men about alliance, men’s rights, and ethical behavior.

The UK government says yes considering making street harassment a crime after a cross-sectoral campaign by Our Streets Now, founded by sisters Maya and Gemma Tutton, for or Daily Telegraph the report. The co-founders said to be considered “their ready bill” by the government is a major milestone in the campaign.

“Public sexual harassment can no longer be a normal part of being a girl in this country.”

“If these changes are to happen, it would help promote a fundamental paradigm shift in our society ‘s understanding of how girls, women and those of the marginalized gender should be able to enjoy public spaces and civil society by resulted in a justification of their right to equal access for all sections of society without fear of abuse or intimidation, “they said in an email statement to Mashable. “Public sexual harassment can no longer be a normal part of being a girl in this country.”

In 2018, France made street harassment a crime punishable by fines in place for perpetrators. The introduction of the law saw hundreds of fines imposed in its first months.

Rose Caldwell, CEO of nonprofit girls rights Plan International UK, welcomed the news that the government is considering criminalizing street harassment. “This is a historic moment for us #KrimeNotCompliment Campaign in partnership with our roads now. “If implemented, the legal change will start the cultural shift, so that girls and women can finally start to feel safe in public spaces,” she said in a statement.

“We have a ready-made bill that the government can take and turn into law. Young girls and women across the UK are facing harassment every day. They are being chased, shouted, touched and coerced and they they want it to stop, “Caldwell added.

Caldwell added that people could be fined for dumping garbage in the UK, but not for harassing women and girls.

In the wake of the alleged murder of Sarah Everard, MPs call the government to take action in the fight against violence against women and girls, including making misogyny a hate crime.

Shortcomings in our legal system are part of the infrastructure that enables violence against women. Given that 99 percent of rapes reported for the police in England and Wales in the year ending March 2020 did not result in any further action, it is clear that prosecution is another area that needs drastic review.

When so few feel they can establish their trust and confidence in the criminal justice system when it comes to reporting sexual violence, it is clear that change must occur in society at large. Educating young people about violence against women and marginalized genders and sexual harassment in addition to talking to boys and men about their role in combating misogyny are the starting points.