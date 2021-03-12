Hospital beds in the Western Cape are still full, but not with Covid-19 patients





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Cape Town – A year after the provinces confirmed the first confirmed case of Covid-19, public and private sector hospitals across the province are full, not because of Covid-19, but because of the rapidly growing number of trauma cases after restrictions on the sale of alcohol were raised. Provincial health chief Dr Keith Cloete made the revelation at a news conference marking the day a man from Cape Town was admitted to Tygerberg Hospital as the Western Cape confirmed the first case of the pandemic. Dr Cloete said: “When the first restrictions on alcohol were lifted, there was an increase in cases, with the removal of all restrictions, there was a faster increase in cases and indeed many alcohol-related traumas occur in our hospitals as we speak You will remember at the peak 35% of all cases in our hospitals were related to Covid-19, since yesterday (Wednesday), only 7% of the cases in our hospitals are Covid-19, which is only about 1 000 people across the public and private sector hospitals are still hospitalized with Covid-19. This does not mean that our hospitals are not complete, it simply means that the hospitals are still full, but not because of Covid-19. Hospitals are full because the alcohol ban has been lifted, Dr Cloete said. Speaking at the same event, MEC Health Nomafrench Mbombo said: “It has been a period of great loss and heartbreak for many people across our province, as 11,319 people have lost their lives to Covid-19. 122 of those who died were health care workers who bravely went to the front line to help save the lives of others. She said: Looking ahead, the best way to honor those we have lost since March 11, 2020 is to continue to save lives next year. Vaccines are bringing real hope, but we must continue to make sure we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid-19 until this pandemic is over. Elsewhere, ANC health province spokeswoman Rachel Windvogel criticized the provinces treating the pandemic. Windvogel said the province made a deliberate choice to prioritize the economy over saving lives. We will not forget the sins of the call to open borders when all other countries globally were closing them. We will not forget how they threatened to go to court to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, despite the apparent risk of lighting Covid-19 fires. Good Party Secretary-General Brett Herron said: “We have lost 11,319 lives in the Western Cape. This is definitely devastating for so many families. Western Cape health professionals have made us proud. We must thank them for the massive sacrifices they have made and for the risks they have taken to treat Covid-19 patients and to fight for every life. Covid-19 Ad-Hoc Committee Chair Mireille Wenger (DA) said: “The best practical way we, as a legislature, can show our gratitude to healthcare workers is to monitor and push the government at all levels to distribution of Covid- 19 vaccines. Kepi ​​Argus







