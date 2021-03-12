Armenia will hold military exercises as the opposition demands new protests





Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold military exercises on their territories on virtually the same dates as the Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that military exercises involving 7,500 troops and hundreds of units of various military equipment would be held in the country March 16-20. , Reported the RIA news agency. The ministry said the purpose of the exercise was, among other things, to test the combat readiness of the troops, the interaction of different forces and assets, the capabilities of operational liaison control as well as the ability to deploy quickly. In parallel with Armenia, operational-tactical exercises will be held in Azerbaijan on March 15-18. The exercises will involve up to 10,000 soldiers, as well as military equipment and aviation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Azerbaijan’s military exercises, said on Friday that they “are of a planned nature, aimed at improving the combat training of troops and do not pose a threat to stability and security in the region.” “Usually military exercises are conducted by all the states of the South Caucasus. This is done regularly. Relevant information is communicated to stakeholders in advance,” she added. Earlier, radio Sputnik reported that the chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) announced his intention to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the Armenian opposition is preparing for more protests in the country. The demand remains the same as the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Following the dismissal of Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan, whom the military considers unconstitutional, Pashinian insisted that the military not interfere in politics. The confrontation between the army and the head of government lasted for two weeks. The generals called on Pashinyan to resign voluntarily, while the prime minister accused Gasparyan of a coup attempt and reiterated that the constitution prohibits the military from interfering in the country’s governance. The opposition took the side of the army as it has been demanding Pashinian’s resignation since November. Opponents of the prime minister from the “Movement to Save the Homeland” coalition called for determined military action. However, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian spoke out against him. Protests against Pashinyan began in November after he signed a ceasefire pact with Azerbaijan recognizing the territory occupied by Armenian forces. The agreement ended a six-week war over Nago-Karabakh territory in which thousands died. The territorial dispute with Azerbaijan had been going on for decades. Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been strained since 1991 when the Armenian army occupied Nago-Karabakh, a territory known as part of Azerbaijan and seven neighboring regions. New clashes erupted on September 27 and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire six weeks later. The Armenian army launched attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and forces and violated three humanitarian ceasefire agreements during the 44-day conflict. After almost 30 years, Azerbaijan managed to liberate its territories from illegal Armenian occupation. Yerevan was defeated and forced to sign a ceasefire agreement with Baku that ended the Nago-Karabak conflict on November 10th.

