Italy will impose coronavirus blockade across the country over the Easter weekend

Photograph Photograph: A military vehicle is seen in an empty square in front of the Royal Palace after local authorities closed the coastal crossing and piazzas for fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections and strains at hospitals in the Campania region of Naples, Italy. , 11 March 2021. REUTERS / Ciro de Luca World News

ROME (Reuters) – Italy will be put under a nationwide blockade over the Easter weekend for the second year, a draft decree seen by Reuters said on Friday, highlighting the fight to stop a new rise in coronavirus cases. Non-core stores will close nationwide from April 3-5. In those days, Italians will be allowed to leave their homes only for work, health or emergency reasons. However, a number of regions including affluent Lombardy, which is concentrated in the financial capital Italys Milan, appear to be placed under complete blockade from Monday due to the recent jump in infections and hospitalizations. I hope this will be the last sacrifice required of our citizens, said Lombardy President Attilio Fontana. Italy, the first western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% this week compared to the previous week, and officials have warned the situation is deteriorating as new, highly contagious variants gain ground. The country was placed under its first nationwide blockade a year ago, which lasted 10 weeks. A second jam was set at Christmas. In recent months, the government has introduced restrictions at a regional level, depending on the number of cases. It was not immediately clear how the decree would affect church attendees in the Catholic country. However, it was expected to be similar to last Christmas provisions when people were allowed to go to church in their neighborhoods. A Vatican source said Pope Francis Mass on Easter Eve would likely be held a few hours in advance so believers could go home in time for the hour stop in Italys at 10pm and that Pope’s activities of Holy Week before Easter would be held at the Vatican with a limited number of participants. Unlike last year, the new decree, which was expected to be approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghis’s cabinet later Friday, allows limited visits to friends and relatives during the Easter holiday – for example to see elderly parents. But the decree also imposes tougher restrictions on low-risk yellow countries as of Monday, severely restricting movement between cities and closing restaurants and bars. The spread of the virus is accelerating due to the influence of variants. We agree with the government elections, said Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Italys regional conference, in a statement after meeting with ministers. In addition to several nationwide measures, Italy calibrates restrictions in its 20 regions according to a four-tier system, color-coded (white, yellow, orange, and red) based on infection levels and reviewed weekly. Italy has reported more than 100,000 deaths from the disease since it unveiled its first cases 13 months ago, the seventh highest number worldwide. Reporting by Angelo Amante; Edited by Crispian Balmer / Mark Heinrich Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters. 2020 Reuters All rights reserved.





