Gunmen attack Nigerian school, kidnap students





KADUNA, Nigeria / CNN – Gunmen opened fire and abducted an unknown number of students from a college in northwestern Nigeria early Friday morning, officials said. The students were taken from the Federal College of Forest Mechanization, Mando, Kaduna, according to a police spokesman. This is the latest incident of mass kidnapping from a school in northern Nigeria this year and police are working to rescue the students. “The police and the army are in charge of the situation. “We are trying to contact the school administration to find out the exact number of students who have been abducted and then see the possibility of rescuing them unharmed and arresting the perpetrators,” Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said. Jamilu Abdullahi is a student at the college and said he heard the attackers fired when they arrived around 3am Abdullah said the gunmen made a straight line for the female hotel, even though the men’s dormitory is closer to the fence where they entered. “We saw them and left. The bandits came and were firing and took the girls. “We are still not sure about the number of those abducted, but I know there are about 80 to 100 girls in that hotel,” he said. More than 300 schoolgirls were abducted from a school in Zamfara state, also in northwestern Nigeria, earlier this month. Kidnapping for ransom is widespread in parts of Nigeria and has become a major security challenge. State governors regularly pay bonuses to ensure the safety of victims, but rarely admit to doing so. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently told state governors to review “Their policy of rewarding thugs with money and vehicles,” he said, adding that the policy “could fail with potentially catastrophic consequences”. Buhari also urged governors to work hard to secure their schools. -CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos