6 in 10 Canadians believe teachers deserve higher salaries during COVID-19: Ipsos – National





Six in 10 Canadians (58 percent) believe teachers deserve higher salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to exclusive Ipsos surveys conducted for Global News. Nineteen percent of Canadians strongly agreed while 39 percent somewhat agreed teachers deserve more pay considering the challenges they have had to face throughout the pandemic, including the transition to virtual learning. In contrast, 42 percent disagree (13 percent strongly and 28 percent somewhat) with the above sentiment. Read more: The new study aims to find out how many teachers and staff have contracted COVID-19 in Canada According to the poll, the split could come down to politics, with a majority of NDP and Liberal supporters (80 per cent and 68 per cent respectively) in favor of higher paid teachers while only 42 per cent of Conservative voters said they would supported a wage increase. The story goes down the ad “If you say you would vote for the NDP in the next federal election, paying more teachers for their work during the pandemic is a bad idea for you,” said Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] READ MORE:Teachers May Be Greater COVID-19 Leaders in Schools Than Students: CDC Study in US “But with recent polls showing that Canadians are largely unwilling to bear the increased tax burden, it is difficult to know where this money will come from,” the poll said. Trends The COVID-19 patient dies after the infrequent 3-hour meeting in the hospital

'We are not racists': Prince William responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview Moreover, the survey suggests that the majority of Canadians (54 percent) believe that schools across the country were well run during COVID-19, while 13 percent strongly disagree and 33 percent somewhat disagree. "But those with the simplest experience of how schools are run – parents with children at home – have a more positive outlook than others," Bricker said. "Sixty-four percent think our schools are well run." Read more: Ontario schools make plans for virtual graduation as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers A breakdown by province of whether schools run well during the pandemic is as follows: 61 percent in both the Atlantic and Prague, 59 percent in British Columbia, 58 percent in Alberta, 52 percent in Ontario, and 48 percent. in Quebec. The story goes down the ad As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Canada reported 898,829 total coronavirus cases and 22,363 total deaths. Exclusive Ipsos global news polls are protected by copyright. Information and / or data may be retransmitted or republished only with full and proper credit and attribution Global News Ipsos. This survey was conducted between March 2-3, 2021, with a sample of 1000 Canadians aged 18+ interviewed online. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a credibility interval. This survey is accurate at 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians aged 18+ were surveyed.

