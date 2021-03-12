South African Zulu King Zwelithini dies at 72, considered “visionary monarch”





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who saw himself as the custodian of his peoples’ culture and was hailed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a visionary monarch, died on Friday. Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini addresses a meeting in Durban, dossier. REUTERS / Rogan Ward Zwelithini, who was 72, died at the hospital, the royal family said. He was hospitalized in KwaZulu-Natal province last month to be treated for diabetes. Although his role was largely ceremonial, Zwelithini was revered by his people and had great influence over millions of Zulus. Ramaphosa hailed his contribution to national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole, and the opposition Democratic Alliance party called Zwelithini an extremely important and influential figure in our political and cultural landscape for five recent decades. Tragically, while still in the hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he later passed away in the early hours of this morning, a statement issued by Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi, founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and traditional prime minister. about Zulu said the monarch. On behalf of the Royal Family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support during this difficult time. Zwelithini was officially crowned the eighth monarch of South Africa’s largest ethnic group in 1971, after hiding from fear of assassination when his father died in 1968. In 1984, he revived reed dancing, a 19th-century practice that saw thousands of naked-breasted girls dancing in front of the king to celebrate their beauty and virginity in KwaZulu-Natal province. Facing criticism, Zwelithini defended his decision, saying it helped stop premarital sex and spread AIDS. “I feel like not just a loss to the Zulu nation, but a loss of culture itself,” Johannesburg resident Noni Casmiro told Reuters. GUIDE P THRMES KOHVE TD VIFSHTIR Another resident, Lazarus Aphane, said Zwelithini had helped lead his people through difficult times during apartheid. Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was born on July 14, 1948, the year the National Party came to power and began its program of racial segregation and domination. In 2018, he entered the controversial land debate in South Africa, warning the African National Congress not to include the territory under his control in a land reform aimed primarily at white-owned property. The lands he controlled under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust – 3 million hectares (7,413,161 hectares) – included the Zulu homeland of KwaZulu-Natal, one of several ethnic-based regions where most of black South Africa was under apartheid. Across South Africa, tribal authorities say they are custodians of land that was communal before European colonialism, and they often control access to resources on such lands, including negotiating agreements with mining companies. The king also judged controversy in 2015, when several people were killed in anti-immigrant violence following xenophobic remarks made by Zwelithini. He later called the attacks dirty. Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Shafiek Tassiem, Edited by Timothy Heritage

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos