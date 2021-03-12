Linda Reynolds, Australian Minister, Settle Defamation Case on ‘Lying Cow’





MELBOURNE, Australia Australia’s defense minister on Friday filed a defamation suit and agreed to pay damages to a former aide whom she called a crawling cow after the woman reported being raped in the Parliament building. The minister, Linda Reynolds, withdrew the remark made privately after the lawyers of former aide Brittany Higgins sent a letter last week to Ms. Reynolds apologizing publicly for the derogatory and derogatory comment. The letter described the reprimand as defamatory to our customers with good character and immaculate reputation, according to local news reports. Last week, Ms. Reynolds released a official apology, saying she had never questioned Ms.’s account. Friday, in a brief public statement, the minister withdrew the comment, which, she said, she never intended to make public. I did not like it in the sense that it is understood, said Mrs. Reynolds. It was not immediately clear now very Ms. Reynolds agreed to pay damages. In a text message, the ministerial office declined to disclose the amount. Ms. Higgins did not immediately respond to calls or text messages asking for clarification. But she said in a statement that damages beyond the cost of its legal fees will be donated to a charity that supports sexual assault survivors.

Ms Higgins said last month that she had been attacked by an associate in the ministerial office two years ago while working as a media adviser to Ms Higgins. Reynolds. Ms. Higgins said that after telling the minister and other staff members what had happened, she felt she would lose her job if she reported it to the police and felt unsupported by Ms. Reynolds. Ms Higgins has since filed a formal complaint with the Australian police. She also said that the day after she was attacked, she was questioned by Ms. Reynolds in the same room. Last week, news.com.au reported that the Minister of Defense had referred to Mrs. Higgins like a cow lying to staff members in her office after Mrs. Higgins stepped forward. Several staff members raised concerns at the time and Ms. Reynolds had apologized to them, saying it was a stressful time, according to news.com.au. Mrs. Higgins said that Mrs. Reynoldss language for him was further evidence of the toxic workplace culture that takes place behind closed doors in the House of Parliament. In response to the withdrawal on Friday, Ms. Higgins said in her statement: I am pleased that the Minister has now withdrawn her comments and I accept her apology to me. She added, This has been an extremely challenging period for me and I want to reiterate that the only reason I have chosen to step forward is to help others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos